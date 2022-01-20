“Clearly not motivated anymore” – Emmanuel Petit insists ‘you don’t have to be an expert to understand’ Manchester United player wants to leave 

Former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit does not believe Paul Pogba has a future at Manchester United.

Pogba has less than six months left on his current contract at Old Trafford. The French midfielder has reportedly been offered an extension, but hasn't yet signed it.

With the situation exacerbating by the day, many, including Petit, believe it is over for Pogba at United.

Petit told Bookmakers.com in this regard:

"I believe the link is broken between Paul Pogba and Manchester United. You can see in his body language that he is not happy; it is obvious. You don't have to be an expert to understand that. In the last few years, he has been hit by so many injuries, and I just believe it is time for him to leave the club."

The Frenchman added:

"His future is just not at Manchester United. They also get no benefit out of a player that is clearly not motivated anymore either, which means they need to find the best solution for both of them."

Ralf Rangnick's unusual ploy to make Paul Pogba deliver at Manchester United

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has deployed an unusual tactic to get the best out of Paul Pogba. The German manager has drawn parallels between his own contract at Old Trafford with that of the Frenchman.

Both men will see their respective deals at the club expire in the summer. Rangnick believes Pogba, like him, should use this time to raise his stock in the game.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @utdreport Ralf Rangnick on Paul Pogba: “What you can see from the very first day in training yesterday is that he’s present, physically and mentally and what I saw in training was very promising for the future”. Ralf Rangnick on Paul Pogba: “What you can see from the very first day in training yesterday is that he’s present, physically and mentally and what I saw in training was very promising for the future”. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC @utdreport https://t.co/r15S0dJFEd

When asked about Pogba's contract situation, Rangnick said ahead of his team's 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Wednesday:

"By the way, my contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer. We have the same goal. We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can possibly be in the next three or four months."

Rangnick added that it is more about a player's desire than the terms on paper:

"For me, it's not a question if a player has an expiring contract. The question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group? How much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board? As long as this is the case, why shouldn't Paul Pogba - now after two-and-half months of injury and fully fit again - also want to show up?"

Rangnick, it would seem, has almost challenged Pogba to show that the hype around him is worth the attention, saying:

"He wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world, what kind of player he can be. Even if it's only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that."

Also Read Article Continues below

"Why should I then not play him? There is a difference of how players deal with their current situation. If they handle that in a professional way, of course I will play players although they have a contact expiring in the summer."

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav