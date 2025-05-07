"Clearly one of the top players in the world" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim details stance on possible sale of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has insisted that he wants to keep Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford amid interest from elsewhere. The Portugal international has been linked with an exit from the club, with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal named as potential suitors.
However, Ruben Amorim has claimed that he wants to keep the 30-year-old at Manchester United. He hailed his compatriot for his quality and leadership, labelling him as one of the best players in the world.
Ahead of the second leg of the Red Devils' Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao, Amorim was asked about Fernandes' future. He claimed that it is only natural for players like him and Alejandro Garnacho to be linked with other clubs. Amorim said, as quoted by France 24:
"I think it is easy to understand (his importance) -- not just because of the numbers but the way he plays, the importance that he has during his five years here. He is a top player, we need top players. He is a leader, he's the captain, so he's really important."
Amorim added:
" It's normal that a lot of clubs want a player like Bruno, like (Alejandro) Garnacho, like others. But we want to keep the best players and Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world, so our idea didn't change. We want Bruno here."
Bruno Fernandes has been arguably the best signing for Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Despite the club's tough times, he has been a major hit at Old Trafford since joining the club from Sporting CP in 2020 for a reported £67.6 million.
The Portuguese playmaker has made 285 appearances for the Red Devils to date, scoring 98 goals and producing 85 assists. He has won one FA Cup and one EFL Cup during his time at the club.
Manchester United add 25-year-old Italian International to summer transfer shortlist for key position: Reports
Manchester United have reportedly identified Moise Kean as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window. As reported by Foot Mercato, Ruben Amorim wants the Fiorentina attacker as he looks to strengthen his attack.
Kean has been in excellent form since joining Fiorentina last summer from Juventus in a deal worth a reported €18 million (£15.30m) with add-ons. He has scored 23 goals and provided three assists in 41 appearances across competition for the Serie A side this season.
It has been claimed that Manchester United's primary target remains Viktor Gyokeres should they achieve Champions League football via Europa League triumph. Kean is reportedly seen as an alternative for the Sweden international if they fail to land the 26-year-old.