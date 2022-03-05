"Clearly, they want him back"- Martin Keown backs played linked with Arsenal to stay at Chelsea in the summer

Former Premier League defender Martin Keown believes Armado Broja will remain at Chelsea this summer despite being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The Albanian joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal last season. He has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs thanks to his performances for the Saints.

Arsenal have made no secret of their desire to sign a striker this summer. The Gunners parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent during the January transfer window after the Gabon striker was frozen out of the club's squad by Mikel Arteta. Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

Mikel Arteta's side was heavily linked with a number of strikers but a deal failed to materialize. Reports suggest Arsenal are targeting Chelsea loanee Armando Broja.

The Albanian scored Southampton's third goal in their 3-1 victory over West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday. Martin Keown heaped praise on the youngster and believes Chelsea are likely to keep hold of him once he returns from his loan spell. Keown told BBC as per HITC:

"Pace, power and then the finesse at the end of it. Look at that for a cultured finish. This is a player. Top, top player. Going back to Chelsea, clearly, they want him back after this. So impressive."

Armando Broja rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut for the club during the 2019-20 season. He was sent out on loan to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem for the 2020-21 campaign. Broja scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for the Eredivise side before returning to Chelsea last summer.

He joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal last summer to gain valuable Premier League experience and playing time. Broja has been in impressive form for the Saints, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL

#CFC

football.london/chelsea-fc/pla… Martin Keown was full of praise for Chelsea loanee Armado Broja Martin Keown was full of praise for Chelsea loanee Armado Broja 👌#CFC football.london/chelsea-fc/pla…

Arsenal could switch their focus to Bundesliga star if they fail to sign Chelsea loanee Armando Broja

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Despite their wealth of attacking options, Chelsea have lacked quality and efficiency in the final third this season. The likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi have failed to produce the goods regularly for the club this season.

Furthermore, Chelsea lack adequate cover and competition for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. Thomas Tuchel's side is widely expected to keep hold of Armando Broja when he returns from his loan spell with Southampton. Arsenal could, therefore, switch their focus to Bayer Leverkusen hitman Patrik Shick.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 #afc Arsenal are keeping tabs on Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old is only behind Robert Lewandowski for Bundesliga goals scored (20) this season. ( @Jeunesfooteux Arsenal are keeping tabs on Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old is only behind Robert Lewandowski for Bundesliga goals scored (20) this season. (@Jeunesfooteux) #afc https://t.co/VslDfHHz2v

According to Football.london, the 26-year-old is one of Arsenal's top transfer targets. He has scored an incredible 20 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Shick was also the joint top goalscorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2020 last summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar