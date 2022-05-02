×
“Clearly no way back”, “Gone in the summer” - Chelsea fans convinced that player has no future at the club after Tuchel decision during Everton defeat

Chelsea fans losing faith in star player
Jack Spedding
Modified May 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Chelsea fans appear to have given up hope on their club-record signing Romelu Lukaku after Thomas Tuchel failed to bring the striker on in the defeat against Everton.

The Blues succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Sunday thanks to a Richarlison strike. The Brazilian forward capitalized on a Cesar Azpilicueta error early in the second half.

Tuchel's side dominated the encounter, earning 79% possession and taking 19 shots. Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford made some extraordinary saves to keep the visitors at bay.

Defeat at Goodison Park. 🔵 1-0 🟡 | #EveChe https://t.co/gZwyeauidp

Chelsea missed several big chances and forwards Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were largely anonymous during the clash in Merseyside. However, Lukaku remained on the bench once again.

Fans took to Twitter following the defeat to express their feelings about the Belgian forward's situation, who cut a forlorn figure throughout the afternoon.

Some suggesting he may already be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge:

Clearly no way back for Lukaku at Chelsea. Being ignored in a game like this, a physical game when every other attacker has been terrible, just says that TT made his mind up on Rom months ago after the interview.
Tuchel refusing to use Lukaku now is a disgrace. If we lose this, please start putting some of the blame on the managing. #CFC
@NizaarKinsella The treatment he’s getting is shocking
@NizaarKinsella He is 100% leaving this summer, Tuchel not playing him cause he won’t be here.
@NizaarKinsella Man’s leaving next season https://t.co/MIMZxT7Liw
@NizaarKinsella Yeah he's gone in the summer

Lukaku's Chelsea return not going according to plan

The West London club smashed the record for their most expensive ever signing when they bought the big attacker in from Inter Milan for around £100 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Lukaku enjoyed a hugely successful couple of seasons in Serie A after leaving Manchester United. He was influential in his side winning their first scudetto in a decade.

The Belgian international was sold by Chelsea to Everton in 2014, so his return to the Bridge was greeted with great expectations. However, the 28-year-old has been a huge disappointment, scoring just 12 times in 40 appearances in his second spell.

Tuchel appears to have lost faith in his forward, and has not started Lukaku in the Premier League since 19 February.

Lukaku's season may be best remembered for the infamous interview he conducted with Sky Italia in December, where he claimed he missed life in Serie A and claimed he was not happy with his situation at the club.

If you ever feel useless just remember that Chelsea bought Lukaku two times and he flopped both times. https://t.co/oR9bnOPbBd

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

