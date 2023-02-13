"Clever" - Roy Keane takes cheeky Jack Grealish dig by comparing him to Olympic diver Tom Daley

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken a dig at Manchester City Jack Grealish after he won a penalty against Aston Villa. The former midfielder said that it was clever from Grealish to force contact and then dive like Tom Daley.

Grealish was brought down in the box by Jacob Ramsey on Sunday at the Etihad. The penalty was eventually converted by Riyad Mahrez to seal a 3-1 win for the Cityzens.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane could not help himself but take a dig at Grealish. He said that it was clever form the former Aston Villa star to get contact from Ramsey to win the penalty. He said:

"It's just Jack being very smart. Very naive defending from Ramsey, he does kind of catch him, but Jack kind of kicks himself more than anything else. We're saying Jack is more like Tom Daley, but I think it is a penalty, and it's clever from Jack. He gets his body across, and like Gary (Neville) said in commentary, he knows exactly what he's doing, gave the referee almost no option but to give the penalty."

With the win, City moved to within three points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Jack Grealish has found it tough at Manchester City

Jack Grealish has said that he has found it difficult to settle at Manchester City. He reckons that the step up from Aston Villa was huge, and he;s not scoring as many goals as he wants.

Grealish has scored just twice in the league this season and assisted thrice in the 16 appearances. Speaking to Sky Sports about his time at the Etihad so far, the Englishman said:

"Coming to City, I'd been at Villa my whole life, and I've never had to change. I didn't realise how hard it is to adapt to another team and another manager. When I came here, it was so much more difficult than I thought. In my head, I was thinking, 'Going to the team that's sitting top of the league, I'm going to get so many goals this season'. And obviously it isn't the case."

Jack Grealish will hope to start when Pep Guardiola's men travel to Arsenal on Wednesday (February 15) with a chance to go top of the Premier League.

