"Clever signing" - Tony Cascarino reveals the 5 players new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag should try to bring to the club

Manchester United have appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag to run their affairs from the 2022/23 campaign. Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has named five players the tactician should try to lure to Old Trafford when he takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Like every other manager, Erik ten Hag will look to bolster his options by making some signings when the transfer window reopens in July. Cascarino has advised the Dutchman to prioritize already proven players over those with potential when deciding on who to sign at Old Trafford.

"Erik ten Hag should focus on bringing in players who are already proven this summer, rather than obsessing over potential," the Englishman told The Times.

Speaking of the players Erik ten Hag should consider signing for Manchester United, Cascarino mentioned five players, namely Harry Kane, Wilfred Zaha, Kalvin Philipps, Yves Bissouma and Lisandro Martinez.

He explained his picks by saying:

"The best example of that is Harry Kane – a striker who would be a typical United signing. Signing Kane depends on whether Tottenham Hotspur fail to make the top four, but United should at least try for the England captain.

"With Erling Haaland seemingly set for Manchester City, Kane’s options if he wants to leave Tottenham are limited. Kane could provide the kind of lift that Robin van Persie did when he moved to United from Arsenal in 2012 and helped them win the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge.

"Other proven top-flight players I would target are Kalvin Phillips at Leeds United and Yves Bissouma at Brighton, either of whom could slot into United’s midfield. Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha would also be a clever signing for United.

"I know it didn’t go according to plan for him during his first spell at Old Trafford but he has matured since leaving and has been playing at a high level for years now – he could provide competition to Jadon Sancho and shouldn’t have any problems with Ten Hag’s system as the Dutchman trusts his wingers.

"Ten Hag may also look at poaching Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. The Argentina defender is composed on the ball and has been an ever-present for Ten Hag’s Ajax side this season."

What's next for Manchester United?

Erik Ten Hag will resume at Manchester United next season

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from the 4-0 humiliation they suffered at Liverpool on Tuesday when they return to the Premier League on Saturday. However, it wouldn't be a ride in the park as they are scheduled to face Arsenal away from home.

They'll then take on Chelsea next week on Thursday before facing Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively in their final three league games of the season. How they end up performing will determine whether they'll qualify for next season's Champions League outing or not.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava