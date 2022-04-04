"He is ripping people apart" - Tony Cascarino names 'frightening' Premier League attacker who has had a better season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Raheem Sterling is having a better season than Premier League top-scorer Mohamed Salah.

According to him, the Manchester City man is playing the best football of his career and has performed better than what he foresaw at the start of the season. The 59-year-old was speaking to the Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport when he made the revelation. He said:

“Raheem Sterling has just been frightening. The year he has had since the Euros – he was brilliant then. This season, I thought, when they signed Jack Grealish, I thought Raheem might be a bit part player in this City team but he’s become an absolute permanent fixture.”

Cascarino added:

“Left or right, he is ripping people apart. He was brilliant for England in midweek. Raheem is playing the best football of his career. Better than he was at Liverpool and better than at anytime at City.”

He opined about Liverpool forward Salah:

“Mohamed Salah was fantastic at the start of the season. At the AFCON he didn’t play so well and he’s had a few tricky times in international football and he’s not played as well in the last month or two.”

Cascarino concluded:

“If I’m taking from the start of the season, and even going back to the Euros, I can’t think of a player that has played better than Raheem Sterling.”

Sterling starred with two assists as Manchester City secured a 2-0 away victory over Burnley to reclaim top spot in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, did not turn up as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 home win over Watford on Saturday to temporarily go top of the table.

Liverpool need Mohamed Salah back to his best as they compete for honors on three fronts

Liverpool are competing on three fronts

Mohamed Salah has been instrumental for Liverpool this season and he is once again having a record-breaking campaign in front of goal.

The 29-year-old currently leads the way in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 20 goals. He has also provided 10 assists for his teammates in the league. While his form over the last few weeks has not been stellar, it is far-fetched to suggest that the former Basel man is currently struggling.

He was far from his best against Watford and had to be substituted after showing signs of fatigue. However, this was understandable, considering his recent travails with Egypt in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Mohamed Salah is still instrumental in everything Liverpool hope to achieve this season. A stellar display in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against SL Benfica in midweek could help him recover his mojo.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra