"Cloned", "Starting and benched" - Manchester United fans laugh as star is player is named twice on the team sheet 

Manchester United have announced their starting lineup for their Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers today and fans are mocking them for naming Anthony Martial twice on the team-sheet.

The Frenchman is in the starting XI as well as among the substitutes, sparking confusion among their supporters, who responded in rather hilarious fashion.

Having struggled with injuries this season, Martial has started only eight games for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, with his last coming in their 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

He's scored only four times so far but with Marcus Rashford missing out on today's game with an injury, the 27-year-old has been recalled into the starting XI by head coach Erik ten Hag.

Yet, the club's glaring error of naming him in the substitutes too has triggered funny reactions on Twitter, with one user jokingly claiming that Martial has been "cloned".

Another one joked that a "fit Martial" starts for United while an "injured Martial" has been left on the bench. The famous Spider Man meme of two Spider Man characters pointing at each other also made the rounds as fans had a gala time roasting the Red Devils for their mistake.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Martial has a chance to revive his Manchester United career

Speaking of Anthony Martial, he has a bright chance to stake a claim in Manchester United's starting XI today in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at the club for the past few years, so much so that he tried a loan spell at Sevilla in 2022 which didn't work out either.

He returned to Old Trafford last summer and since then, has been blighted by injuries, limiting him to only 17 league appearances.

Martial has been able to find the net only four times in those games, an abysmal record to say the least, but has a chance to bag a few tonight. It could help him possibly regain head coach Erik ten Hag's trust too.

According to latest reports, he's been put up for sale this summer as the striker's contract is up next summer and Manchester United want to cash in on him now instead of losing him on a Bosman next year.

A strong end to the season might also help Martial seek offers from big teams if United remain adamant of getting him off the books, but he should take his opportunities like one today.

