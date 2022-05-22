"Close to being a part of that" - Guardiola says Manchester City's Premier League title win could put them on par with Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his team could be in the same conversation as Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United if the Sky Blues win the 2021-22 Premier League title.

The Cityzens are on the verge of winning their fourth league title in five years. Meanwhile, Manchester United won four titles in five years thrice under Ferguson. Guardiola recognized that only United have accomplished this feat before under the Scotsman and stated that City will try to join their bitter rivals' ranks.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the league table with just a one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool. The Cityzens will face Aston Villa at the Etihad on the final day (May 22) and will need a win to secure their fourth title in five years.

Premier League @premierleague



#MCIAVL @ManCity have won all five of their final #PL matches of the season under Pep Guardiola, the best such 100% record for a manager in the competition’s history 💯 @ManCity have won all five of their final #PL matches of the season under Pep Guardiola, the best such 100% record for a manager in the competition’s history 🔷#MCIAVL https://t.co/0vFsJpZUxU

Speaking ahead of the match, Guardiola said in a press conference (via Reuters):

"Of course it would be great (to win four in five seasons). When I arrive and people here say the Premier League is really difficult, the toughest one, everyone wins different ones."

He added:

"Just Sir Alex Ferguson with United could do four in five years. When this happens, you realise the magnitude of this United (team) in this period and how he they were able to do it many times. We're close to being a part of that and we have to try to take it."

Manchester City picked up a narrow 2-1 victory when they faced Aston Villa in the reverse fixture in December at Villa Park.

Manchester United hope a big rebuild can help close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League

United finished second in the Premier League last season behind Manchester City. They then signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho last summer to bolster their hopes for a title charge this season. However, their season has been a major disappointment.

The Red Devils are set to finish the season with their worst-ever points tally in the Premier League. They will also now have their fifth consecutive season without a trophy. Ralf Rangnick's side face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their final match on May 22.

Manchester United will now hope to have a major rebuild under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will take over from interim manager Rangnick after the match against Palace.

While United are far off from Manchester City and Liverpool, they will hope to at least begin bridging the gap next season onwards.

