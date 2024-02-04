“Close to perfect” “The man to revive Chelsea” - Fans rejoice as summer signing starts against Wolves

Chelsea have announced their starting lineup for their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Several Blues fans are happy to see the name of Christopher Nkunku in the lineup.

The French forward will play upfront alongside Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling. Here is the confirmed lineup for the Blues for this game:

Expand Tweet

Fans took to their socials to express their delight in Nkunku starting the match.

Here is how some of them reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nkunku joined the club last summer. He ended his strong pre-season with an unfortunate knee injury that kept him out for the majority of the first half of the campaign.

He made his official debut for Chelsea in their EFL Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United. The Blues won that game 4-2 in a shootout after it ended 1-1 after normal time, with Nkunku converting his spot kick at Stamford Bridge.

He got his first Chelsea goal in the Blues' 2-1 defeat against Wolves at the Molineux on December 24. Nkunku was then again sidelined with a hip problem and only recently made his return.

He got his second goal against Liverpool in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at Anfield. Overall, he has amassed two goals in five appearances, spanning 196 minutes.

Chelsea are struggling yet again this season

The Blues began the new season with a revamped squad. They brought in new players in most areas of the pitch and appointed a new boss in Mauricio Pochettino. However, the results so far have not yet been refreshing.

The Blues have managed to make the finals of the EFL Cup, beating the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle on their way. However, they are struggling in the league again, with 31 points after 22 games.

With Chelsea forwards misfiring throughout the season, the fans will be hoping that the return of Nkunku ends their woes in front of goal.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here