"Close to winning the Ballon d'Or" - Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim about Real Madrid star after UCL SF win over Bayern Munich

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Vinicius Junior is close to winning the Ballon d'Or after the Brazilian's stellar display against Bayern Munich. The Spanish giants are through to the Champions League final after winning their semi-final second leg 2-1 on Wednesday night (May 8).

Alphonso Davies gave the Bavarians the lead in the 68th minute before Joselu struck twice (88', 90+1') late in the game.

While Vinicius didn't get on the scoresheet, he struck the woodwork in the first half and terrorized Bayern's defense throughout the match. Joshua Kimmich was often left chasing the Brazilian.

Ancelotti raved the attacker's performance, telling the media after the game (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I think Vini Jr. is close to winning the Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius Junior has been in great form this season, having scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 appearances across competitions. He has scored five goals and laid out five assists in nine UEFA Champions League appearances.

The Brazilian once again put up a masterclass against Bayern. He completed seven dribbles, had three shots on target, and made two key passes during the match.

Vinicius Junior named Man of the Match for the Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich second leg

Vinicius Junior was named the Man of the Match in the Real Madrid-Bayern Munich second-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Given his performance, the youngster deserved the recognition.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Brazilian winger thanked club president Florentino Perez for giving him the chance to play for the historic club. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"President Florentino Perez, thanks for bringing me to the biggest club in the world."

Vinicius will now look to help Los Merengues win their 15th UEFA Champions League title as Ancelotti's side take on Borussia Dortmund in the final of the competition.