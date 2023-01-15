"Closer to Tom Cleverly level than world-class" - 'Horrible' Chelsea midfielder gets savaged on Twitter for his performance against Crystal Palace

Fans on Twitter savaged Mason Mount for his hapless performance as Chelsea managed to earn a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues returned to winning ways after going winless in their last three games. However, Mount was unable to make a good impression. This type of performance has become a signature of his recent form.

Mount had 55 touches of the ball against Palace. He, however, failed to register a shot on target. Mount didn't even attempt a dribble during the game and lost possession of the ball 12 times.

In 25 appearances for the Blues this season, Mount has scored only three goals and provided six assists. His showings have led fans to conclude that Graham Potter's side are better off without the 24-year-old.

Few even compared him with former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverly. Others claimed that Potter's team was playing with 10-men because Mount was nonexistent.

The Blues, meanwhile, are still tenth in the league despite their recent home win. They currently have 28 points on the board after 19 games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Chelsea fans as they slandered Mason Mount after the game against Crystal Palace:

MR DAX @HussDax Gallagher was also decent today. Mount needs a break with Carney taking his place. Gallagher was also decent today. Mount needs a break with Carney taking his place.

Literally the worst player on the pitch today. Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Honestly, if at least 50% more of our team had the same quality and consistency as @tsilva3 has, we’d be challenging at the top. Honestly, if at least 50% more of our team had the same quality and consistency as @tsilva3 has, we’d be challenging at the top. https://t.co/yjNtmFLTI4 If we dropped Mason Mount for good we'd already be back at the top.Literally the worst player on the pitch today. twitter.com/siphillipsspor… If we dropped Mason Mount for good we'd already be back at the top.Literally the worst player on the pitch today. twitter.com/siphillipsspor…

Ved @ved060104 We won with 10 players, I have no idea where tf mount was that game We won with 10 players, I have no idea where tf mount was that game

Rohit Prakash Singh @pottyoutasap Mount is getting closer to Tom Cleverley level rather than the world class player every one talked about.How he gets lesser criticism than Havertz is beyond me.He is virtually blind when it comes to spotting simple passes . Mount is getting closer to Tom Cleverley level rather than the world class player every one talked about.How he gets lesser criticism than Havertz is beyond me.He is virtually blind when it comes to spotting simple passes .

Mason Mount might find himself in a tough spot in Chelsea

Mason Mount has failed to impress this season. While he remains a starter in the playing XI under Potter, the situation could change quickly.

Chelsea have just signed Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of close to €100 million plus add-ons. Joao Felix is also expected to be a regular once his suspension is over. Felix faced a two-match ban after receiving a straight red in his Premier League debut against Fulham.

Even if Potter tries to fit Mount in midfield, he will face stern competition. Carney Chukwemeka is itching to get his chance to feature in the first XI.

All things considered, Mount's status as an undisputed starter on the team looks set to be put to the test. Also, considering Todd Boehly's spending spree, the west London-based club could very well look to offload a few players in the summer.

Todd Boehly isn't shying away from breaking the bank to sign young players. Hence, if Mount is to remain a long-term part of the Blues' plans, he will have to make rapid improvements to his game.

