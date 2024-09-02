"Closest thing we have to Messi", "Such a game changer" - Fans hail Real Madrid star for his impact in win over Real Betis

Fans have showered praise on Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Díaz for his performance against Real Betis Balompié in their fourth La Liga game of the season. The clash ended in a 2-0 win for Los Blancos on Sunday (September 1), at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Following a goalless first half, Real Madrid opened their scoring through Kylian Mbappé's first La Liga goal, coming from an assist by Federico Valverde in the 67th minute. Los Blancos were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute which the French national team captain converted, scoring two goals in eight minutes.

Brahim Díaz came off the bench, substituting Dani Ceballos in the 65th minute. The 25-year-old spent 25 minutes on the pitch and delivered an impressive performance, ensuring a 92% passing accuracy (11/12). He also created a chance, won his only tackle, and five of his eight duels.

Fans flooded social media with posts hailing Brahim Díaz's performance against Real Betis. Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"BraHIM is closest thing we have to Messi."

Another added:

"Brahim is such a game changer. What a baller!"

"What a player," chimed another fan.

One account posted:

"Brahim btw just he's the best super sub on the planet."

Another tweeted:

"Brahim is an excellent player when he is coming from the Bench"

One user wrote:

"He literally made the two goals happen! 1st goal he saved the ball from going out in the last second, second goal his solo run and pass to vini!"

While another wrote:

"Let's make a brahim sub at 60 a daily thing 😀."

After Sunday's win, Real Madrid are second on the La Liga table with eight points in four games. Barcelona are at the top with 12 points in four outings.

"Not at our best yet but we will get there" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after 2-0 win against Real Betis

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti opened up about his squad after their 2-0 La Liga win against Real Betis. In the post-match conference, the Italian manager said (via @theMadridZone on X):

"At a defensive level, Aurelien Tchouaméni is IRREPLACEABLE. Brahim was fantastic."

Speaking about the forwards in his squad, he added:

"Vinícius, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo have a very good relationship. We are delighted to have the trio."

On the squad's overall performance in the clash, Ancelotti said (via @theMadridZone on X):

"We had more balance today, the team effort was better than last games. We are not at our best yet but we will get there."

Real Madrid are pitted against Real Sociedad in their next La Liga clash on September 14 at Anoeta Stadium. They will face German club VfB Stuttgart in their first UEFA Champions League fixture on September 17 at Santiago Bernabéu.

