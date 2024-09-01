"Should have been Arda Guler", "Ancelotti has gone crazy" - Fans surprised as 28-year-old Real Madrid star starts against Betis

Fans have reacted on social media as 28-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos has been named by Carlo Ancelotti in Real Madrid's starting XI for their La Liga clash against Real Betis. The match is slated for Sunday, September 1, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos haven't had an ideal start to the season as they drew 1-1 against RCD Mallorca in their La Liga opener. In their first three league matches, Real Madrid have bagged one win and two draws.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts expressing their opinions on Carlos Ancelotti's decision to start Dani Ceballos Real Betis. Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Should have been Arda Guler."

Another added:

"Ancelotti has gone crazy."

"Ancelotti it might be time to retire," chimed in another fan.

Another account posted:

"CEBALLOS??????"

A fan tweeted:

"Ancelotti was like: you want to go to Real Betis so bad, now you will start against them."

"Does Ancelotti want to be sacked or what," posted another.

One user wrote:

"Carlo doesnt want to understand....easy solution play with Güler."

While another wrote:

"Carlo is trying to inject some creativity it seams. Ceballos is great at making line breaking passes and we have a pacy front 3. Let's see how it turn out."

Dani Ceballos, who arrived at Santiago Bernabéu from his boyhood club Real Betis in 2017, has recorded seven goals and 14 assists in 149 appearances for Los Blancos. His current contract at the club is valid until 2027.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in last La Liga match

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti opened up about his squad after the 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in their third La Liga fixture on August 29. Discussing their recent performances in the league, the Italian tactician said (via Managing Madrid):

"We are having a hard time finding the solidity of last year, we don’t have to look for excuses, the schedule is tight and we have to quickly find a solution, we have a match on Sunday. I have to be clearer about the strategy on the field to give clarity to the players, it is costing us more than we could have imagined, but we have to work and focus well. These three games have shown me many things that are not going well."

Real Madrid are currently eighth on the La Liga table with five points from three matches. They will face German club VfB Stuttgart in their first UEFA Champions League fixture on September 17 at Santiago Bernabéu.

