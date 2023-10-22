"Clowns" - Erling Haaland slams media after scoring in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion

Erling Haaland has hit out at Norway's TV 2 following his goal in Manchester City's 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 21).

The City superstar had been enduring a rare difficult spell in front of goal for Pep Guardiola's treble winners recently. The 23-year-old failed to score in each of the Cityzens' last three games across competitions before his goal against Brighton.

Haaland took his goal with aplomb in the 19th minute, smashing past Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele from the edge of the box. He wheeled away in celebration as he took his tally for the season to nine goals and two assists in 13 games across competitions.

However, Norweigan TV channel TV 2 chose not to highlight his incredible strike but rather an altercation with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. They posted a snap of their bust-up on social media to which the Norway international responded (via Tribal Football):

"What argument? Better write about the fact that I finally ended the goal drought of all time. Clowns."

Haaland has been a revelation since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022 for £54 million. The irrepressible frontman won the Premier League Golden Boot (36 goals in 35 games) and finished top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12 in 11) last season.

Haaland reacts to Manchester City's win against Brighton

Manchester City ended their Premier League losing run.

Haaland was thrilled to help Manchester City get back to winning ways in the Premier League with a vital victory against Brighton. Guardiola's men had lost their previous two league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0).

The Cityzens last lost three consecutive league games in the 2015-16 season, finishing fourth in that campaign. However, they bounced back to winning ways at the Etihad.

Haaland reacted to the win on X (formerly Twitter), urging his teammates to build on it:

"A solid performance from the team, let's build on this! Thank you for the support yesterday, Citizens."

Manchester City rose to the top of the Premier League table with their victory, sitting level on points with second-placed Arsenal. The Cityzens boast a superior goal difference of two goals.

Guardiola's men have a big week ahead as they head to Switzerland to face Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 25). City then travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the first Manchester derby of the season four days later.