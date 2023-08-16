Club president confirms Brazilian forward is joining Chelsea for €20 million 

Santos FC president Andres Rueda has confirmed that Brazilian starlet Deivid Washington will be joining Chelsea for a total package of €20 million. The 18-year-old forward is expected to undergo his medical later today (August 16) along with Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Deivid Washington is a Brazilian forward who plied his trade for Gremio and Santos during his youth career. He made his professional debut for the latter on April 11, 2023.

The 18-year-old has scored two goals in 16 appearances in 2023 for Santos and has been touted as one for the future. Just weeks after signing his former teammate Angelo Gabriel, Chelsea seem to have acquired Washington as well.

Washington recently posted a farewell message to Santos on Instagram. However, he didn't confirm that his destination would be Chelsea. He wrote (via football.london):

"My first passage through Santos has come to an end. I am very grateful to everyone involved in putting on this heavy World Cup shirt. It's true that I stayed in the professional for months, but I've been in this Club since I was 11. I've had many highlights, I won titles, I went through some bad times, but I never stopped believing in my potential."

Washington added:

"I'm achieving another dream, which is to perform in Europe. Am happy, but remember that I promised to make the Saints champion. As a good President, I will return to fulfill this! Thank you and I will miss the crowded Belmiro Village supporting us in every victories. See you later!"

Santos president Andres Rueda revealed the club would be selling Washington for €20 million. He said (via @Blue_Footy):

"It’s a little more, €17m in cash and €3m for bonuses, but bonuses that we can call mandatory, because they are all achievable."

Even though Chelsea are in need of reinforcements in attack due to Christopher Nkunku's recent injury, it is likely they will loan Washington to Strasbourg to gain some much-needed experience in Europe.

Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Galatasaray for Hakim Ziyech transfer - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Turkish club Galatasaray for the transfer of Blues outcast Hakim Ziyech.

The Morrocco international was informed that he no longer had a future at Stamford Bridge after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Ziyech struggled to integrate himself into the Blues' starting XI, providing just three assists in 24 appearances.

The 30-year-old has seen two attempts to leave the club collapse at the very last moment. Ziyech was initially meant to leave the club in January for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) only for the move to fall through due to paperwork issues on deadline day.

Ziyech was also linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr earlier this summer, but the move fell through following multiple issues during his medical. The third time may be the charm for Ziyech, as Romano tweeted today:

"Chelsea have reached verbal agreement in principle with Galatasaray for Hakim Ziyech transfer. Deal subject to further details and also medical tests — as Chelsea are careful after twists with PSG and Al Nassr."

The right-winger is reportedly set to undergo his medical in Istanbul soon.