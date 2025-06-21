Club World Cup side's manager reveals he approached Cristiano Ronaldo over possible move, details response he received from Al-Nassr skipper

River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo has revealed that he reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the possibility of playing for the Argentine side at the 2025 Club World Cup. Gallardo had previously managed Ronaldo when he took charge of a Riyadh All-Stars team for a friendly match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023.

Before FIFA’s expanded club competition kicked off, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with moves to a plethora of clubs participating in the tournament. This was due to his contract with Al-Nassr expiring at the end of this month, with no new deal yet signed. Amid reported interest from 2025 Club World Cup participants, Ronaldo confirmed earlier this month that he won’t be at the tournament.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of River Plate’s group game against Monterrey in the Club World Cup in Los Angeles, Gallardo made a surprising disclosure. He said (via Flashscore):

“I was lucky enough to coach him in a match I was invited to in Saudi Arabia (he coached the All-Stars against Messi ’s PSG ). I met him not only as a great professional, but also as an excellent person and we maintained a relationship. However, around March we had an informal contact through a mutual friend. I said to him: ‘There’s a Club World Cup and a player like you, who has marked an era… Do you intend to play?’ He not only felt recognized, but he thought about it and was evaluating it. Then he told us that he had to prepare for the following season.”

Ronaldo didn’t travel to the United States for the Club World Cup, after Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the competition.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about not participating in the 2025 Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed rumors regarding his potential participation in the Club World Cup. Apart from media speculation, FIFA president Gianni Infantino also hinted at the possibility during a conversation with American streamer IshowSpeed in May. He suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner might play for a team in the tournament.

However, Ronaldo poured cold water on such rumors in a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Nations League final against Spain. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I will not be at the Club World Cup. Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything. You can't catch every ball."

Despite missing out on the revamped tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo still holds the record for the most goals scored in the history of the competition.

