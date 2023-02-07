"Clubs around them aren't being as consistent" - Rio Ferdinand predicts where Manchester United will finish this season

Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Manchester United will 'comfortably' finish in the top four this campaign.

The Red Devils are currently in third place, just three points above fourth-placed Newcastle United. Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth, trail the former by three points but have played one more game.

Ferdinand believes that Manchester United don't have serious competition for a top-four spot this campaign. They finished sixth last campaign and are playing in the UEFA Europa League this term as a result.

The former United centre-back told William Hill (h/t Metro):

"I think Manchester United will finish in the top four quite comfortably now. A lot of the other clubs around them aren’t being as consistent as them, while United have been picking up results.

"They’re still a bit off Arsenal and Manchester City, but I can see United finishing in that third spot in the Premier League this season, tying that up and really making that position their own."

Both Arsenal and Manchester City dropped points this weekend. The Gunners lost 1-0 to Everton on the same day that Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 (4 February).

The following day, Manchester City were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, the Red Devils trail the Cityzens by three points after 21 games.

Arsenal, however, have an eight-point lead over manager Erik ten Hag's side and have a game in hand. The Red Devils also have a cup final to look forward to.

Their two-legged semi-final win over Nottingham Forest by a 5-0 aggregate scoreline means they will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on February 26.

The Red Devils are in a good run of form under Ten Hag and have lost just twice in their last 25 matches across competitions.

Erik ten Hag eyeing silverware in his first season as Manchester United manager

Manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Manchester United players have to keep working hard until they lift trophies at the end of the season.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford helped the Red Devils to a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace this weekend. Casemiro was sent off in the 70th minute while Jeffrey Schlupp's strike six minutes later only proved to be a consolation goal.

Speaking after the win at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said (h/t official club website):

"I give the credit to the team, I am really happy with the progress we have made. I will be proud at the end of the season when we are lifting trophies. Till that moment, we have to work hard to improve everyday."

The Red Devils last won a trophy in 2017, when they beat Ajax in the final of the UEFA Europa League.

