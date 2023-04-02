"Clubs were in contact" - Journalist confirms Liverpool 'highly interested' in €50m-rated Arsenal target who is a boyhood Reds fan

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrøm, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Plettenberg has claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal have gotten in touch with Frankfurt for the signature of the Denmark international. The German reporter has also revealed that Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to cash in on the Danish attacking midfielder for a figure of around €50 million.

The Sky Germany journalist has claimed that a figure of around €35 to €40 million could be enough to convince the Bundesliga side to part ways with the Arsenal and Liverpool target.

Lindstrøm previously admitted that he is a boyhood Liverpool fan but insisted that he is only focused on playing his own game right now.

The Arsenal target told Viaplay, as quoted by Bulinews:

"When I heard about it, I was interested to know if it was actually true. I am a Liverpool man after all. But there wasn't more to it. It's rumors, and rumors emerge really, really quickly. I can write something, someone else can write something and a third person can write something, and then it will be all over the media."

He added:

"I'm focusing on playing football and on doing what I can on the pitch to attract interest from clubs like these. It's all about playing football for me. MY team will take care of all the other stuff."

Lindstrøm has been excellent for Eintracht Frankfurt since his move from Danish side Brøndby in 2021. The Dane is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can also play on either flank. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 31 games this season.

Paul Merson heaps praise on Arsenal star comparing him to Liverpool player

Paul Merson lavished praise on Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus and compared him to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. He said on Sky Sports, as quoted by Football.London:

"I thought he [Jesus] was outstanding, he just brings something different to the team. He comes off players, he knits it all together, he reminds me a bit of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool when he was at his pomp, playing with Mane and Salah."

The former Arsenal striker added:

"Jesus is a bit like that for Arsenal. He knits it all together, he comes short, he can go long. He’s just a proper, proper footballer."

Gabriel Jesus has scored seven goals and provided as many assists in 24 games for the Gunners across competitions this season.

