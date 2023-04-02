"He’s just a proper, proper footballer" - Paul Merson heaps praise on 'outstanding' Arsenal star, compares him to Liverpool player

Paul Merson recently showered praise on Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus and compared him to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international scored a brace to help Mikel Arteta's side secure a crucial 4-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday, April 1.

Gabriel Jesus marked his first start in the Premier League for Arsenal since his comeback from injury in style and looked back to his best.

Former Gunners attacker turned television pundit Paul Merson has hailed the Brazilian for what he brings to Mikel Arteta's side. Merson also compared Jesus to his compatriot Roberto Firmino, who has enjoyed a sensational spell with Liverpool over the years.

He said on Sky Sports, as quoted Football.London:

"I thought he [Jesus] was outstanding, he just brings something different to the team. He comes off players, he knits it all together, he reminds me a bit of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool when he was at his pomp, playing with Mane and Salah."

Paul Merson heaped praise on the former Manchester City superstar, hailing him as a 'proper, proper footballer'. He added:

"Jesus is a bit like that for Arsenal. He knits it all together, he comes short, he can go long. He’s just a proper, proper footballer."\

Gabriel Jesus has been an instant success at the Emirates following his £45 million switch from Manchester City in the summer.

The Brazilian international suffered a knee injury while representing his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and had to undergo surgery.

However, Arsenal have done quite well in his absence with Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard stepping up when needed.

Jesus has scored seven goals and provided as many assists in 24 games for the Gunners across competitions this season.

Roberto Firmino, on the other hand, is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season on a free transfer. The Brazilian superstar has scored 108 goals and provided 79 assists in 357 games for the Reds till date.

Liverpool legend names what Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka still needs to improve further

Liverpool legend John Barnes recently claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka needs to work on several areas of his game if he has to become a truly world-class footballer.

Barnes told TalkSPORT:

“Well the only thing you need to add to your game when you’re playing as well as him is your consistency. Are we going to say that’s he’s going to be scoring three goals every game, and being much better at scoring goals and creating? He’s not, because he scores quite regularly, he creates, he works hard for the team."

The Liverpool great added:

"But he has to do that every week, and he’s now showing that level of consistency, but it still only has been three-quarters of a season. So, we still have to insist on him doing this week-in, week-out whenever he gets an opportunity to grow. But in terms of what he’s doing now, it’s fine."

The England international has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 39 games across competitions for Arsenal this season.

Poll : 0 votes