Cole Palmer names Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend in his Premier League Mount Rushmore 

Chelsea star Cole Palmer named Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Thierry Henry, and Kevin De Bruyne as his Premier League Mount Rushmore. The Englishman was initially confused by the term, but mentioned the four Premier League greats after it was explained to him.

Ad

Mount Rushmore is an iconic American landmark in South Dakota, which has the faces of four notable former American presidents carved on it. However, the term has also been adopted in sports, with fans using it to debate the greatest in a particular field.

In a recent interview with SkySports, Palmer was asked to name his Premier League Mount Rushmore, but the Chelsea midfielder had no idea of the iconic landmark or its usage in sports. After it was explained to him and he was told to pick four players to go on his list, the 23-year-old was still confused and asked:

Ad

Trending

"To do what?"

Palmer eventually understood the task and went on to name Ronaldo, Hazrad, De Bruyne, and Henry as his greatest Premier League players. The four aforementioned stars all enjoyed a successful stint in the Premier League, guiding their respective teams to multiple league crowns.

While he is yet to play against Cristiano Ronaldo, Cole Palmer shared the dressing room with Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City before his move to Stamford Bridge in 2023. The Englishman has arguably been the best player at the west London side for the past two seasons, regsustering 40 goals and 27 assists in 91 outings.

Ad

How did Cole Palmer perform for Chelsea during the 2024-25 season?

Cole Palmer had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign with Chelsea. The former Manchester City star was a revelation in his debut season at the club, recording an impressive 42 goal contributions (27G & 15A) from 48 games across competitions.

He was expected to continue his fine form under Enzo Maresca, who looked to build the team around him. Plamer began the 2024-25 campaign in top form, scoring seven goals in his first 10 league appearances, including a four-goal haul against Brighton & Hove Albion in September.

Ad

The Englishman added seven more goals to his tally before going on a drought at the start of 2025. Plamer failed to score in 12 consecutive league games. He broke the jinx during the Blues' 3-1 win over already crowned champions Liverpool in May and didn't score again.

Nevertheless, his performance helped Chelsea secure a Champions League spot and also lift the UEFA Conference League, where he created two assists in the final against Real Betis and was named Player of the Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More