Cole Palmer names dream 5-a-side team without Cristiano Ronaldo; picks ex-Premier League star who last played in the UAE

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has picked his dream five-a-side team, keeping Cristiano Ronaldo out of his side. The 23-year-old surprisingly picked former Premier League midfielder Ravel Morrison in his team.The England international named Thibaut Courtois, Lionel Messi, Neymar and himself in his side alongside Morrison. Palmer naming a former Premier League flop like Morrison in his team is quite a surprise.Here is the video of the Chelsea attacking midfielder naming his dream five-a-side team:Ravel Morrison was one of the many highly rated wonderkids who failed to meet expectations. He came through the youth ranks of Manchester United but made only three senior appearances for the Red Devils.Across his career, he played only 18 times in total in the Premier League for Sheffield United and West Ham United. He had a journeyman career during which he played in Italy, Sweden, the USA, Mexico and the UAE.He last played for Precision FC in the UAE Second Division League and is currently without a club. While he represented England at the youth level, he failed to make the senior team and chose to play for Jamaica and earned 21 caps for them.Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar makes feelings clear about Estevao shining at Stamford BridgeFormer Chelsea midfielder Oscar has urged the fans to give Estevao Willian time to adapt to life in Europe. The former Brazil international insisted that it is not easy for a fellow Brazilian to settle at a big European club at such a young age.Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the ex-Blues favorite claimed that Estevao needs to be shown patience to deliver at Stamford Bridge. Oscar said:“He’s good. He has the dribbling. He likes to score goals. He has a lot of talent. Need to give him time and give him time to adapt in Europe. It’s not easy to arrive there. I think he goes to one of the best teams in Europe, so let’s see what happens in these next two or three years.”The 34-year-old added:“I haven’t met Estevão in person yet, but I can tell he’s a humble, hardworking kid with a lot of personality and courage. I think he's going to find the perfect environment to grow even more, especially tactically, since that’s really emphasized and expected in England. I grew a lot in that aspect when I moved there, and I’m sure he’ll become an even more complete player with this chance.”Estevao is regarded very highly and expectations are high from him at Chelsea where he has made a decent start. He has provided one assist in 326 minutes of playing time but has shown glimpses of promise. Already capped seven times for Brazil, he is seen as a future superstar for the Selecao.