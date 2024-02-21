Cole Palmer picks Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva and himself among others as he chooses attributes for perfect footballer from Chelsea squad

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer named Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, and himself when asked about building a perfect footballer with attributes from his Stamford Bridge teammates.

The England international has had a hugely impressive debut season with the Blues so far, and is now preparing with the team for the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25.

Cole Palmer left Manchester City in the summer after it became apparent that there would be no significant improvement in his game time. Chelsea reportedly spent around £45 million to sign him on the recommendation of recruitment director Joe Shields.

The 21-year-old has so far scored ten goals and provided six assists in 21 league appearances this season, and has two goals and as many assists in five League Cup matches.

Speaking with the Carabao Cup media ahead of Sunday's final against Liverpool, the former Manchester City man was asked to create a perfect footballer from his teammates. The forward chose veteran defender Thiago Silva, midfielder Enzo Fernandez, wingers Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling, and himself.

Palmer picked 39-year-old Silva for his mentality, Fernandez for his vision, Mudryk for his speed, Sterling for his right foot and himself for his left foot.

Palmer has grown into the de facto leader of Chelsea's attacking unit, which has shown some improvement from last season. The youngster was also named the Player of the Match in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Middlesbrough as he scored a brace in a 6-1 win.

The quality of his performances in a Chelsea shirt has made him a fan favorite at the club, and he will have a big part to play in the final on Sunday.

PSG set to target Chelsea ace Levi Colwill in the summer - Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to rebuild their squad with Kylian Mbappe's reported departure in the summer and are looking to sign players in various positions. They are set to target Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who has had an impressive first senior season at the club.

Colwill spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Huddersfield Town before spending the 2022-23 rwem at Brighton and Hove Albion. The youngster was the subject of interest from Liverpool and Brighton in the summer, before penning a long-term contract with his boyhood club.

Football Transfers claimed that the 20-year-old is on the radar of PSG, who want to strengthen their backline. The Blues will look to reject any offers for the youngster, who has featured at both left-back and centre-back this season.