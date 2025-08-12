Cole Palmer refuses to give up Luka Modric’s shirt despite losing rock, paper, scissors game with Chelsea teammate in hilarious incident

Cole Palmer refused to let go of Luka Modric’s shirt after losing rock, paper, scissors game to Chelsea teammate Tosin Adarabioyo following their preseason friendly match against AC Milan. Both Palmer and Tosin were in action when Chelsea hosted the Italian giants at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Meanwhile, Modric came on as a substitute in the second half.An own goal from Andrei Cubois, a goal from Joao Pedro, and a Liam Delap brace that arrived on either side of Youssouf Fofana’s goal saw the Blues secure a 4-1 win in the friendly clash. After the match, Palmer exchanged shirts with Luka Modric.Having received the shirt of the former Real Madrid midfielder, Cole Palmer approached his close friend Tosin Adarabioyo. Adarabioyo appeared to request the shirt and proposed winning it through rock, paper, scissor ggame. Palmer lost the game but appeared unwilling to part with the prized jersey. The two were seen laughing and wheeling away from the spot in good spirits.Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo are often seen together sharing moments of camaraderie. Palmer even revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail last month that Tosin is the teammate he is currently closest to at Chelsea.“Got the armband before me?” – Cole Palmer questions Chelsea teammate being named captain in preseason clashBefore the Luka Modric’s shirt incident, Adarabioyo had found himself at the center of some friendly ribbing on social media from Palmer.Chelsea started their preseason preparations with a friendly match against Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, winning 2-0 with goals from Estevao Willian and Joao Pedro. Palmer was in the starting lineup, while Adarabioyo came on in the second half. The latter was given the captain’s armband upon his introduction.In an Instagram post, Tosin Adarabioyo posted a series of pictures from the game against Leverkusen, with the caption:“Back on the pitch, back with the fans, and back chasing wins.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShowing his funny side, Palmer questioned how Tosin got the captain’s armband before him, commenting:“Wait how on earth have you got the armband before me ???”To date, Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo have shared the pitch 31 times during their time together at Stamford Bridge. The pair are also products of Manchester City’s academy.The two players played a key role in the Blues' run to Conference League glory and the FIFA Club World Cup. With the new season set to fully kickoff this weekend, they will hope to win more trophies together.