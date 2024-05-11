Cole Palmer reveals message he sent to Chelsea legend in 2015 after winning Player of the Month award for April

Cole Palmer may have only just signed for Chelsea last summer, but the Englishman has been a fan of Blues legend Eden Hazard for nearly 10 years. Palmer was named the Premier League Player of the Month for April after recording seven goals and an assist in just five games.

The 22-year-old Englishman joined Chelsea late in the summer window for just over £40 million, a fee that was criticized as excessive at the time. The forward has, however, proven his worth with 21 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season.

His displays in April, where he scored hat-tricks against Manchester United and Everton, earned him the honor of being named Player of the Month. He became Chelsea's first recipient of the award since 2018, when Eden Hazard won it in his final season at the club.

Cole Palmer has now revealed that he sent Hazard a message praising him on Instagram in 2015.

"Your the best player in the world ❤️⚽⚽😭⚽" he had written.

He captioned the post with a message to his fans, revealing his glee at following in Hazard's footsteps.

"When you message one of your idols in 2015 & follow the footsteps 🤣🏆 @hazardeden10," Palmer wrote.

Palmer's message to Hazard came at a time when the Belgian midfielder led Chelsea to the league title in the 2014-15 season. Jose Mourinho's Blues led the standings from Matchday 1 until the end, with Hazard contributing 14 goals and nine assists in 38 matches.

Cole Palmer makes Chelsea history with April award wins

Only days after winning the Chelsea Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards, Cole Palmer added two more feathers to his cap. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young forwards in world football following his debut season at the club.

The youngster has become the first player in Chelsea history to win the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards in the same month. The first of his three goals against Everton at Stamford Bridge was awarded the league's goal of the month.

Cole Palmer has also received nominations for the Globe Soccer Awards after his remarkable season with the Blues. The former Manchester City man will be looking to finish the season on a high and boost his chances of making the England squad for the Euros.