"Collapsed because of Van Gaal" - Leeds United president claims former Manchester United boss prevented Liverpool star from joining PL club

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal scuppered Cody Gakpo's move to the club before he joined Liverpool last month. The Dutch attacker headed to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer market for around £37 million.

However, Radrizzani suggested that Gakpo, 23, was on the brink of joining Leeds before his then-Netherlands boss Van Gaal halted the transfer. Radrizzani told DAZN:

“We were so close to sign Cody Gakpo. It was done on August Deadline Day, done with PSV too. Then it collapsed because of Van Gaal."

Radrizzani said that Van Gaal told Gakpo to wait until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup to make a decision. Liverpool then sealed a deal with PSV Eindhoven:

“Van Gaal called Gakpo and told him to wait for because of the World Cup … then he joined (Liverpool)."

Gakpo emerged as one of Europe's most in-demand forwards at the time he was being linked with a move away from PSV. He scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 25 appearances across competitions at the Philips Arena. He also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals in five games.

Leeds and Liverpool weren't the only Premier League clubs interested in the Dutch winger. Manchester United were also heavily linked with the player throughout the World Cup break. Manager Erik ten Hag was searching for a new forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

PSV manager and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed that Ten Hag's side were in the fray. He said that Gakpo's dream was to arrive at Old Trafford:

"Gakpo's dream was a move to Manchester United for a long time. He had been in contact with Erik ten Hag since last August. I wanted him to join United too."

However, Jurgen Klopp's side moved quickly for Gakpo in January and hijacked the Red Devils' potential move for the attacker. He has scored two goals in ten games since joining the Merseysiders.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy backs Manchester United to win treble

The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup.

Murphy told talkSPORT that as a Liverpool fan, he's worried about the possibility of more trophy success for the Red Devils. He said:

“I’m a tad worried they could do really well this season, and I mean that from my Liverpool head."

Murphy continued:

"They’re favourites for the Europa League for a reason, when you look at the other teams. FA Cup, they could end up winning that. It’s not beyond them; there’s only really Manchester City left. The way they’re playing, you’d only fancy City to have a real chance of beating them."

Manchester United sealed their first trophy since 2017 by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). However, Murphy reckons the Red Devils could be on course to pick up three trophies this season.

They're in the fifth round of the FA Cup, facing West Ham United on Wednesday (March 1). Ten Hag's men are also in the UEFA Europa League last 16 against Real Betis and trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by eight points after 24 games.

