"Come back home", "Leave those idiots in Paris" - Video of fans urging PSG superstar Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona goes viral

As Lionel Messi touched down in Barcelona over the weekend, fans couldn't contain their emotions, pleading with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar to return to his beloved Camp Nou.

In a video that has since gone viral, the adoring culers passionately chanted, "Come back home, leave those idiots," and "Leave those idiots in Paris," as the superstar was on his way back to France.

Here is the video:

Víctor Navarro @victor_nahe Los culers le gritan a Leo Messi:



“Vuelve a casa, deja a esos boludos”



“Dejá a esos boludos de París”



@tjcope @partidazocope



#fcblive Los culers le gritan a Leo Messi:“Vuelve a casa, deja a esos boludos”“Dejá a esos boludos de París” 🔊Los culers le gritan a Leo Messi:“Vuelve a casa, deja a esos boludos”“Dejá a esos boludos de París”@tjcope @partidazocope #fcblive https://t.co/CRmix7I4bi

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Fans were shouting “Come back home, leave those idiots" and “Leave those idiots in Paris” to Messi upon his arrival at the airport as he heads back to Paris. Fans were shouting “Come back home, leave those idiots" and “Leave those idiots in Paris” to Messi upon his arrival at the airport as he heads back to Paris. @victor_nahe #FCB 🗣️ ❗️Fans were shouting “Come back home, leave those idiots" and “Leave those idiots in Paris” to Messi upon his arrival at the airport as he heads back to Paris. @victor_nahe #FCB 🗣️

Despite being on the verge of securing his second Ligue 1 title with PSG, rumors have been swirling that Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona this summer.

Adding fuel to the fire, Messi was met with boos as his name was announced before PSG's recent Ligue 1 clash with Rennes, a match they ultimately lost 2-0. The Argentine superstar was visibly upset, storming down the tunnel after the game.

Upon his arrival in Barcelona, Messi, accompanied by his family and an intriguing 14 suitcases, has only intensified speculation about his possible return. Barca's management has not been shy about their desire to bring the Argentine maestro back to Camp Nou, and the sight of those suitcases had fans wondering if a full-time return was imminent.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @JijantesFC Messi and his wife, leaving the restaurant in Barcelona where they had dinner with Alba and Busquets. Messi and his wife, leaving the restaurant in Barcelona where they had dinner with Alba and Busquets.— @JijantesFC https://t.co/WBTjSQOnLq

Although he has returned to Paris, the purpose of Lionel Messi's visit to the Catalan city remains unclear. However, fans were thrilled to see the 35-year-old icon dining with former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Shared by Jijantes, the footage of the trio's reunion has only heightened excitement and anticipation for what could be a dramatic homecoming for Barcelona's legend.

Lionel Messi set to leave PSG for Barcelona this summer

Le Parisien recently dropped a stunning revelation, suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for a future without their iconic star, Lionel Messi.

According to the French news outlet, Messi's father requested a salary increase for the Argentine maestro. However, PSG have allegedly rejected these demands, with sources close to the player insisting that Messi's decision will not be driven by financial motives.

Initially, PSG intended to offer Messi an extension with terms identical to his current contract. But with the increased salary demands, negotiations have come to a standstill.

Adding to the intrigue, Messi has reportedly enrolled his children in the same Barcelona school they previously attended, withdrawing them from their Parisian institution.

In another surprising twist, a Daily Mirror report claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is prepared to let Lionel Messi go. Al-Khelaifi aims to make the club more sustainable, focusing on nurturing young French talents and fostering homegrown stars.

As these developments unfold, it seems that everything is aligning for a possible Lionel Messi homecoming to Barcelona, reuniting the legendary Argentine with the club that launched his storied career.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes