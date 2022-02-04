“Come! Come and save PSG!"- Jerome Rothen pleads with Zidane to revive the 'respect and passion' at PSG

Former PSG midfielder turned TV pundit Jérôme Rothen has pleaded Zinedine Zidane to join Paris Saint-Germain and revive the 'respect and passion' at the club.

It has been a difficult week for the French giants and their manager Mauricio Pochettino. The club crashed out in the Coupe de France following a loss in penalty kicks to OGC Nice.

The former Spurs manager has been severely criticized by the French media for not being able to bring the best out of a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side.

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jérôme Rothen belives that his former club should be looking to replace Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane.

The former France international believes his former France team-mate would be the ideal manager for the Parisian club. Rothen thinks Zidane can come in and restore the values at Parc des Princes.

Rothen told RMC Sport:

“I am from the older generation, I am one of those who respect the passion and values of the clubs. It is lost today and it is lost at PSG. It shows in the attitude of the leaders, the “coach and players. These values that have made the history of the club are set back. I think that Zidane can be the savior.”

Rothen has also urged his former club to make such an offer to the 49-year-old which he cannot refuse.

“We have to give him a golden bridge, a contract that is hard to refuse. If he doesn’t mind coming to train PSG, he has to come. Come! Come and save PSG! Come and bring your rigor and your professionalism to the locker room to remind some that they are in the wrong. He can do it if he arrives with full powers.”

Can Zidane fire PSG to glory?

Zidane is one of those very few footballing personalities who have achieved unprecedented success both as a footballer and a manager.

The former France international took charge of Real Madrid for the first time when they were going through a tough phase having just sacked Rafael Benitez (2015-16 season).

The World Cup winner, with France, guided Los Blancos to three consecutive Champions League titles. He also helped the club clinch La Liga twice between his two stints in the hot seat in the Spanish capital.

Paris Saint-Germain have a squad filled with world class footballers all across the pitch and it seems that Pochettino is struggling to manage big egos.

The former Real Madrid manager comes with a resume that would command respect from every footballer. He seems to be the perfect candidate to replace Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

