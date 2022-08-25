“Come my friend, I will look after you” – Ex-Liverpool star urges Cristiano Ronaldo to complete surprise transfer and leave Manchester United 

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has urged Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to join Olympique Marseille, as per RMC Sport.

Ronaldo's future is the subject of speculation, with the Portuguese forward seemingly eyeing an exit from Old Trafford.

The consensus is that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue playing Champions League football.

That is a competition Marseille will contend in this season unlike Manchester United and Les Phocéens are said to be dreaming of having Ronaldo at the Stade Velodrome.

#RonaldoOM has trended on Twitter off the back of recent reports over a potential move for the former Real Madrid star.

Marseille's former striker, Cisse, has joined in on the fun, tweeting his desire to have Ronaldo join his former club:

"(Ronaldo) come my friend. I will look after you #RonaldoOM."

Ronaldo was intriguingly dropped to the substitutes bench for the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Liverpool on August 22.

It has led to even more question marks over whether the Portuguese will be a United player come the end of the transfer window on August 31.

Ronaldo rejoined the 13-time Premier League winners last summer from Juventus and managed 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first campaign back.

However, United disappointed both domestically and in Europe, finishing sixth in the league and trophyless.

He has a year left remaining on his current deal with the club and the option to extend for a further year.

Marseille unhappy with reports linking them with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo will seemingly not be joining the Ligue 1 side

Despite Cisse's wishes to have Cristiano Ronaldo join Marseille, it appears the Ligue 1 side don't share those sentiments.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Marseille's vision doesn't coincide with the 37-year-old being targeted.

He said:

"Olympique Marseille are currently not in negotiations to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Pablo Longoria, disappointed with the rumours as OM are trying to build a completely different project."

Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 @OM_English first time in the Orange Vélodrome



89% pass precision

Three key passes



𝗛𝗲'𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱



Alexis Sánchez'first time in the Orange Vélodrome89% pass precisionThree key passes𝗛𝗲'𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 Alexis Sánchez' 🇨🇱 first time in the Orange Vélodrome89% pass precision 🎯 Three key passes 🔑 𝗛𝗲'𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 https://t.co/NsQa5yNJMU

Marseille have signed a former Manchester United player in Alexis Sanchez who had left Inter Milan this summer.

They finished last season second in Ligue 1 and were Paris Saint-Germain's closest challengers.

Marseille have made some interesting signings alongside Sanchez, including the loan signing of Eric Bailly from United.

Jordan Verotout has joined from AS Roma, Arkadiusz Milik has arrived from Juventus and Jonathan Clauss has signed from RC Lens.

They currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table having won two of their first three fixtures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett