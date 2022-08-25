“Trying to build a completely different project” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Champions League club are ‘disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

Marseille reportedly have no intention of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ligue 1 side were the latest to be linked with the Manchester United forward, who is looking to make an exit this summer.

As per reports in RMC Sport, Marseille will not be making a move to sign Ronaldo, despite rumors in the media. Jorge Mendes, the forward's agent, has been in talks with several clubs to push for a move.

Fabrizio Romano has added that the Ligue 1 side are building on a different project and do not see the Portuguese star as a part of it.

So far, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, and Borussia Dortmund have also confirmed they are unwilling to sign the forward.

The Manchester United star has played thrice in the league this season, twice coming on as a substitute in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to speak openly about the rumors but has claimed that he has noted every single report about him this summer.

He added that there were just a handful that were right and commented on a fan's post on Instagram:

"They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was urged to join Marseille

“I have a solution for Cristiano. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good." Samir Nasri to Canal+ Sport: “I have a solution for Cristiano. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good." https://t.co/82k0dt1Rnh

Samir Nasri recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed it would be best for him to join Marseille. The Frenchman added that it would be great to see him linking up with Alexis Sanchez, who joined earlier this summer on a free transfer.

While speaking with Canal+ Sport, he was quoted by The Sun saying:

"I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good."

Marseille are playing in the Champions League - something Ronaldo wants to do this summer. However, the club are not interested in signing him, and the search for a new club goes on for the Portuguese star.

