"Come on hermano", "You are strong, my captain" - Chelsea stars send supportive messages to Reece James after his recent injury setback

Chelsea stars have reacted to defender Reece James' recent social media post after his disappointing hamstring injury. The Englishman uploaded a picture from the Blues' recent match against Everton on December 10, where he was substituted in the first half.

James was substituted after just 27 minutes during Chelsea's defeat at Everton on Sunday in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Levi Colwill took the place of the 24-year-old against the Toffees after he handed the captain's armband to Conor Gallagher. The Blues eventually lost the match 2-0 against Sean Dyche's Everton.

In the post-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that James asked for the substitution as he felt something in the hamstring. The Englishman has suffered seven hamstring injuries in the last three years. He has already missed two months of action in the ongoing season due to similar concerns.

Earlier today (December 12), the west London club released a statement where they revealed that James has sustained another hamstring injury. The statement read (via the official website of Chelsea):

"Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton. The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park, and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury."

After the injury update, the Blues skipper took to Instagram and uploaded a picture with the caption:

"Devastated"

James' teammates and other football stars came forward to support the Englishman and wished him a speedy recovery.

Enzo Fernandez wrote:

"come on hermano!!! I am with you to death"

Thiago Silva wrote:

"you are strong my captain!! and I will be here for you"

Comments on Reece James' Instagram post

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Jude Bellingham, and more commented on the post.

Chelsea are set to sell defender in January transfer window: Reports

According to football.London, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are considering selling Ian Maatsen in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Dutch defender still has 18 months remaining on his contract for the Stamford Bridge side.

As stated in the report, the Blues don't see Ian Maatsen as a part of their plans. They believe that January is the last chance where they can sell the Dutchman for a winsome fee.

Maatsen has played 295 minutes across 11 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the ongoing season across different competitions. However, he's yet to start a game in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently in the 12th spot in the Premier League after 16 games with 19 points, with five wins, four draws, and seven defeats. Next up, they'll host Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 16.