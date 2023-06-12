"Come to India, it will be 10 times bigger" - Fans react as Chinese fans show up in huge numbers to greet Lionel Messi and Argentina

Chinese fans have gathered in huge numbers to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi and Co as Argentina arrived in Beijing for their Asia tour. La Albiceleste will play a friendly match against Australia in China before facing off against Indonesia in Jakarta. Netizens are urging Lionel Scaloni's team to come to India.

Messi and Argentina have a huge fan base in India. Hence, it's understandable fans are so crazy to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners.

Messi has a large fan base in India and the former Barcelona star visiting the country will cause a great amount of excitement among fans. Messi has previously played in India in 2011 as Argentina defeated Venezuela in a friendly at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.

Fans want to see him come once again. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Come to India it will be 10 times bigger."

Lionel Messi and co. will play their third and fourth game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France. They have already played Panama (2-0) and Curacao (7-0). Messi scored a free kick against Panama and a hat-trick against Curacao.

Their visit to China has sent fans into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Frenkie de Jong spoke about not being able to reunite with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. He was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as it looked evident that the player would leave PSG as a free agent.

A return, however, won't be on the cards for the Argentina captain. His former Barcelona teammate Frekie de Jong recently opened up on the issue. The Dutch midfielder told De Telegraaf:

“I think every team would like to have Lionel there, because he makes a difference anytime, anywhere. It’s a shame he didn’t come to Barcelona. I would have liked him there, would have found his return top-notch. We’ll now see who joins and who leaves.”

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami marked an end to his time in European football. Considering the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be in the United States, his presence can help the sport grow in the US.

