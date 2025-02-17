“Come on little brother” - Alejandro Garnacho, Paulo Dybala and others react as Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez provides surgery update

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has received support from Alejandro Garnacho, Paulo Dybala, and many others after his surgery. The Argentinean defender ruptured his ACL in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Martinez has been a key figure for the Red Devils since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2022. He has slotted in perfectly under Ruben Amorim as well, so his absence will be a huge blow for Manchester United.

The 27-year-old recently shared a message on Instagram stating that he had successfully undergone surgery to address the issue.

"Today, after going through several stormy days where I allowed myself to feel and accept my sadness, helplessness, insecurities, fears, and a deep emotional imbalance, I am reconnecting with my essence and my values, which help me see things from a kinder and more positive perspective," wrote Martinez.

He continued:

"I feel immense gratitude for the incredible work and support of @manchesterunited , @afaseleccion , my family, friends, teammates, and everyone who took the time to send me a message of encouragement. The surgery went perfectly!! Now it’s time to give it my all, with heart and soul, in the rehabilitation process."

Lisandro Martinez soon received support from his Manchester United teammates. Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte and others, who left comments on his photo. Garnacho wrote:

"Come on little brother."

Alejandro Garnacho commented on Lisandro Martinez’s post

Support poured in from his national teammates as well, with AS Roma's Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes, and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez among the ones responding to his post. Dybala wrote:

"Let's go up little brother! we love you so much."

Paulo Dybala sent a message of support to Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez has appeared 32 times this season for Manchester United, registering two goals and two assists.

Will Manchester United sign a new defender this summer?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are planning a move for Castello Lukeba this summer, according to Sport Bild. The French defender has been quite impressive for RB Leipzig this season and reportedly has a £75m release clause.

The Red Devils signed Leny Yoro from Lille last summer, but Lisandro Martinez's injury might force them back to the market. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans' respective contracts will expire at the end of this season, while Harry Maguire is also on the wrong side of 30. However, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid also have their eyes on Lukeba.

