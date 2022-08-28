"Come on, man" - Ian Wright says one Liverpool star will be 'devastated' despite stunning 9-0 win against Bournemouth 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright feels Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah will be disappointed not to have bagged a goal or assist in his team's 9-0 shellacking of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27).

The Reds picked up their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday in the most emphatic fashion, putting nine unanswered goals past the Cherries. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino bagged braces.

Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho were also on target for the hosts, who were also helped by an own goal from Chris Mepham. Firmino also recorded a hat-trick of assists.

Salah, though, failed to record a goal contribution despite playing the entirety of the game.

Wright feels the Egyptian would understandably be 'devastated' for not bagging a goal contribution on a historic night. Speaking on Match of the Day on BBC One, he said (via HITC):

“Devastated. Nine goals, and you don’t get any. Come on, man.”

Salah received a WhoScored rating of just 5.9 for his performance in the Bournemouth thrashing, the lowest in the Liverpool starting XI.

He registered four shots in the game, of which just one was on target. Salah completed only 79% of his passes as the 30-year-old had an uncharacteristically poor outing.

While he has struck twice in the league this season, both have come away from home. One came in the draw to Fulham on the opening day and the other in the loss at Manchester United on Monday. Salah is yet to score at home in two games this season.

Liverpool announce return to form in style

With two draws and a defeat, Liverpool came into Saturday with just two points in their kitty. It was the first time since the 2012-13 season that they failed to record a win in their opening three league games.

For all the clamours of a decline in form, the Reds returned to their best with a 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth. In the process, they registered their biggest victory in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's troops led 5-0 at half-time, with Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott striking inside the opening six minutes. The Reds didn't let their foot off the pedal, adding four more without reply after the break to cap off a historic evening.

Liverpool will next host Newcastle United on Wednesday (August 31), where they will hope to continue their winning ways.

