"Come try that with me" - Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk appears to call out Manchester United star during altercation in PL clash

Liverpool's victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford saw aggressive tackles flying in. One of those instances resulted in club captain Virgil van Dijk mouthing some words at his counterpart.

The third gameweek of the season saw the two traditional rivals lock horns in Manchester. The visitors took the lead through Luis Diaz in the first half after he found himself free at the back post from Mohamed Salah's cross.

Five minutes later, United defender Lisandro Martinez seemingly tried to send a message to midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai with an aggressive lunge. The Hungarian was the recipient of a cynical tackle by the Argentinian, who was booked for the foul.

Van Dijk took offence to that show of anger and reportedly called out Martinez to try that on him.

"Come and do this to me," cameras picked up the Dutchman as saying after the tackle.

Martinez did not react to the Dutchman's intimidation, which ended that altercation with just a yellow for the Manchester United defender.

Liverpool's performance at Manchester United receives plaudits

Arne Slot's side cruised to a commanding 3-0 win at Old Trafford, with two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah. After the match, former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen was full of praise for the visitors.

Owen told Premier League Productions that his boyhood club could challenge Manchester City for the title this season.

"If you ask Pep Guardiola who his biggest danger was it would be a toss-up between Arsenal and Liverpool," Owen said.

"At the start of the season, he might have said Arsenal because you know what you are going to get – same manager, same players plus they have added one or two – but there was a little bit of a question about what would happen at Liverpool with the new manager," he added.

Owen admitted that he had doubts over the Merseyside club's title credentials ahead of the season due to the lack of transfer activity and a change in the manager. However, the win over Manchester United has dispelled some of those fears.

"Is it going to be a totally new style? Are they going to take a while to adapt? All these questions," Owen said while talking about the concerns over Arne Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

He added that he was left in awe of the Reds and said that it is "going to take a special team to stop them".

"There were questions about Liverpool but after three games you think “wow” it is going to take a special team to stop them. They have just swatted United aside," the former England striker concluded.

The result continues Liverpool’s perfect league start under new boss Slot, with City the only other team to have won their first three games of the season.

