"Comes in clutch once again", "Need him to get a full run of games now" - Fans praise Liverpool star's impact in 1-1 Forest draw

Fans heap praise on Diogo Jota following his performance in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. The match ended in a 1-1 draw for the Reds on Tuesday, January 14, at City Ground.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest just eight minutes into the match from an assist by Anthony Elanga with a through ball. Diogo Jota netted the equalizer for Liverpool in the very minute he came off the bench. The Portuguese star scored a header from close range from an assist by Kostas Tsimikas with a cross following a corner.

After replacing Ibrahima Konaté on the pitch in the 66th minute, Diogo Jota made 24 touches with three shots on target. He also won 5 (2) ground duels and 4 (2) aerial duels.

Fans took to social media and made posts hailing Diogo Jota's display in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Here are some of their reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Jota comes in clutch once again 🐐"

Another added:

"Desperately need Jota to get a full run of games now, Saturday is a must win now."

"We all knew exactly what they were going to do. Same as they’ve done all season. Bit of Jota magic got him out of jail," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Diogo Jota has saved the match tonight evening"

Another tweeted:

"What a supper change from Jota"

"Jota needs to start up top from now on when fit, different team when he’s up there." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Diogo Jota was the saviour again. But Liverpool had to blame themselves as they had so many missed chances. Hope Slot will do something. They tend to flop towards the end of the season!"

While another wrote:

"Jota isn’t just a forward, he’s a predator. give him 10 chances and he’s scoring 7 of them. The 3 he doesn’t score blame the keepers, not him, because they’d need to pull off worldies to stop him"

Diogo Jota has started in 11 out of the 19 appearances he has made for Liverpool this season while registering eight goals and two assists. The 28-year-old sustained a muscle injury in October 2024 and had to miss 12 matches for the Reds.

Arne Slot on Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in PL

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot shared his thoughts on his squad's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Dutch manager expressed being satisfied with the Reds' performance against the Garibaldis and said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I couldn’t have asked for more today. I think most people talk about the second half, I’m more positive about that than the first half. But if you play at this ground against this team that is in this form, hardly concedes a chance in every single game, and have so many counter-attack threats, we conceded only one counter-attack in 98 minutes of total domination, unfortunately for us it went in."

While speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot also praised Nottingham Forest's defense line and goalkeeper, Matz Sels, and added:

"Our ball possession in the second half led to a lot of chances. You have to give credit to the way Forest defended, they threw themselves in front of everything and had a goalkeeper who has had an outstanding season this year and tonight again."

Liverpool maintained a ball possession of 71% against Nottingham Forest while having seven shots on target. The Garibaldis goalkeeper Matz Sels made five saves including four big ones and one high claim.

