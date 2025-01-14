Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool: Reds Player Ratings as they fail to break resolute hosts' defence | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool dominated for most of the fixture but came up short against a dogged Nottingham Forest side as the game ended 1-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 14. The Reds are now six points clear of Forest at the top of the table, having played a game less.

Following their 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, Nuno Espirito Santo made a solitary change to his side as Ryan Yates replaced Nico Dominguez.

The Reds also made a single swap coming off a 2-2 draw against Manchester United as Arne Slot welcomed the returning Dominik Szoboszlai in place of Curtis Jones.

It was a dream start for the high-flying hosts who took the lead inside 10 minutes. Anthony Elanga slipped in the in-form Chris Wood who shot across goal, past Alisson, to open the scoring for Forest.

Liverpool struggled to create much in the rest of the first half but seemed reinvigorated following the break. Slot made some tweaks and they paid dividends immediately as Diogo Jota came off the bench to level the scores in the 66th minute. With his first touch of the game, the Portuguese forward headed home a corner delivered by another substitute, Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds pushed on to find the winner but were unable to get past Forest for a second time. The result means Liverpool stay six points clear on top, while the hosts' excellent six-game win streak in the league came to an end. Here are the player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

A largely silent outing for the Brazilian, beaten only by a fine strike from Wood. He had just two saves to make.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

The right-back was unable to showcase his usual threat on the ball with Forest defending deep and putting a lot of bodies ahead of him. Off the ball, he dealt well with the threat of the hosts' wingers.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk was slightly caught out by Wood for the opener but defended admirably from then on, holding the line as Liverpool's only centre-back as they searched for a winner.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

It was not a particularly strong outing from the Frenchman, who looked nervy at times and was a little careless on the ball. He was taken off for the more attacking Jota, which paid off well.

Andrew Robertson - 5/10

Robertson continues to have a difficult season, especially defensively. He was unable to contain Elanga leading up to the goal and questions will be asked over his spot in the starting eleven.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch put in a solid shift and switched to a deeper role as Liverpool hunted for the winner.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

The Argentinian was heavily involved both on and off the ball, marshaling the midfield. He finished with two chances created, seven passes into the final third, one block and one clearance.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

It continues to be a season of 'almost' moments for Szoboszlai as the Hungarian showed flashes of his brilliance. He had a solid attempt from distance, but could not really influence the game much.

Mohamed Salah - 5.5/10

Salah has had a goal or assist in 12 straight games in the league for Liverpool, but that came to an end against Forest as they kept the in-form Egyptian out of the game. He was largely kept silent and was a shadow of his usual threat from the right.

Cody Gakpo - 5.5/10

Similar to Salah, he was largely kept silent, leading the line initially before being shifted to the wing after Jota came on.

Luis Diaz - 5.5/10

Diaz was unable to influence the game with his usual ball-carrying skills and was subbed off for Curtis Jones.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

Fantastic impact, heading home with his first touch for a well-deserved Liverpool equaliser.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

Provided the assist and probably deserves to be a regular starter over Robertson.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Slot switched the shape up, putting him on for Diaz in an attempt to overload the central areas, but he could not provide the moment of magic needed.

