"Comically tragic" - Piers Morgan breaks silence as his names trends on Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo is benched by Portugal

Journalist Piers Morgan has broken his silence after his name trended on Twitter amid Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped to the bench by Portugal manager Fernando Santos.

Football fans are mocking the British broadcaster, a huge Ronaldo fan.

The Englishman recently interviewed the Portuguese icon so the 37-year-old could air his grievances with Manchester United.

Morgan has regularly backed Cristiano Ronaldo throughout a season in which he has been given less game time by Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

Morgan has continuously taken to Twitter to blast Ten Hag for his handling of the forward, usually when selecting him on the substitutes bench.

Portugal are taking on Switzerland in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup, and Ronaldo has settled for a place on the bench.

He has bagged just one goal in three appearances, and his performances and professionalism have been lambasted.

Morgan is trending on Twitter due to his alignment with the Portuguese captain, but he has hit back at critics, saying:

"I’m trending because Ronaldo’s on the bench? Twitter haters really are comically tragic."

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutually terminating his contract following his explosive interview with Morgan.

The journalist continues to back the five-time Ballon d'Or winner despite his struggling form for Portugal at the World Cup.

Portugal manager Santos was unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's actions in a 2-1 defeat to South Korea

Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism is being slammed

Portugal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their final Group H clash on Friday, 2 December.

They won their group despite the loss, which was marred by an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese great was substituted in the 65th minute of the match but came off the pitch frustrated.

Ronaldo put his finger on his lips toward South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung who was trying to get him to leave the pitch quicker.

Reports claim that the Portugal skipper said towards the bench:

"You're in such a hurry to take me off."

Santos has admitted he was unimpressed by Ronaldo's actions, saying (via the Guardian):

"Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue."

He continued,

"These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

