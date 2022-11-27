“Coming to prove them wrong”, “Masterclass is incoming” – Fans believe Lionel Messi will rise to occasion under pressure against Mexico in crucial FIFA World Cup game

Argentina fans believe Lionel Messi will rise to the occasion in their crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico on Saturday, November 26.

Messi was on the scoresheet for the Albicelestes during their 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening FIFA World Cup fixture. The little magician converted from the spot with immaculate style.

However, two second-half goals from Herve Renard's team spoiled the party for the reigning South American champions.

Despite that, fans are banking on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to deliver when his team need it the most.

Messi has started alongside Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria in attack in the game against Mexico. Lisandro Martinez also returned to the starting XI to partner Nicolas Otamendi as the Manchester United star replaced Cristian Romero in the backline.

Fans want Lionel Messi to score and the Albicestes to get three crucial points. They anticipated that Messi would prove the doubters wrong yet again and deliver a masterclass.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Argentina fans ahead of the important FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina's starting eleven: Emiliano Dibu Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; De Paul, Guido, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro and Di María. Argentina's starting eleven: Emiliano Dibu Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; De Paul, Guido, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro and Di María. 🇦🇷

Isaiah🇦🇷 @Isaiahdavis03 Ok it’s srs time for Messi to do Messi like things Ok it’s srs time for Messi to do Messi like things

Double A Ron @alm3287 Need Argentina to win and Messi to score Need Argentina to win and Messi to score

abelmalone @abelmalon_ messi will score 4 goals tonight messi will score 4 goals tonight

Messi has played in five World Cups in his career. However, a final appearance in 2014 remains his best collective performance. The legendary forward needs to deliver and secure a win for his country if he is to keep the hopes of winning the holy grail of football alive.

Lionel Messi's attacking partner Lautaro Martinez spoke ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico

Argentina Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

Lautaro Martinez spoke ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico and said that Lionel Messi and Co. need to win to pay homage to the late great Diego Maradona.

The Argentinian forward said (via Mid Day):

“We are always reminded of what Diego has done for Argentine football every time we see his images or videos.

"Today is a very sad day, but hopefully tomorrow [by beating Mexico] we will look to bring Diego some joy if he’s looking at us from above, “Maradona was very important, not just for Argentine football, but also from the global context of the game. Today is a sad day for us and the Argentine fans, but we will look to make everyone happy tomorrow."

Argentina are currently placed fourth in Group C points table, while Poland are at the top of the standings with four points from two games.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 571 votes