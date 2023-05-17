“Coming on to score a worldie in the second half” – Manchester City fans insist 32-year-old star deserved to start against Real Madrid

Manchester City fans believe that Riyad Mahrez deserved to start against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Etihad on May 17.

The Algerian winger has been in good form for Pep Guardiola's side this season. He has scored 15 goals and has provided 13 assists in 43 games across competitions.

Mahrez's record in the Champions League this season is impressive as well. In eight appearances in the European competition, the 32-year-old has bagged three goals and has provided two assists. However, he has failed to get a starting spot for the monumental clash at the Etihad.

Ederson starts in goal for the Premier League side against Real Madrid. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji are the four defenders. Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin de Bruyne form the midfield. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish start in the attack alongside the prolific Erling Haaland.

The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu between the two teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Hence, there is everything to play for in the high-voltage second leg. Fans, though, are unhappy to see Mahrez miss out on the first XI for the stellar clash.

Los Blancos are looking to win the competition twice in a row this season and are keen to seal a place in the final. They are on the hunt for their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy in history.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are still in search of their first Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: How the first leg played out

The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Manchester City was an evenly contested affair. Los Blancos took the lead via Vinicius Junior in the 36th minute against the run of play. The Brazilian scored a blistering long ranger after a determined run from Eduardo Camavinga.

Kevin de Bruyne equalized for City in the 67th minute. After being set up by Gundogan, the Belgian launched a net buster to beat Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid goal.

Manchester City were the team that saw the majority of the possession (56%) as expected. They also managed two more shots on target (6) than Real Madrid on May 9 but the hosts were arguably the better side.

The winner of the tie will face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10.

