"Coming out on social media with all the guff" - Wayne Rooney slams Manchester United players for posting messages like 'We go again' 

According to Times Sport (via Utd District), Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has criticized players for their generic social media activity. The Red Devils find themselves bottom of the Premier League table despite high expectations amid the appointment of new manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

Manchester United have lost both their fixtures since the start of the Premier League season to Brighton and Brentford and look in bad shape as they prepare to take on heavyweights Liverpool on August 22.

Rooney's criticism of the players has been that they lack a squad mentality, with none of them willing to take responsibility for the situation. He noted that players were often quick to point blame at their teammates without putting in the effort and showing the responsibility to contribute to the club's on-field problems.

Rooney also noted that the players have made a habit of making similar posts on social media, frequently promising fans that they are committed to doing better but not putting in the work in training. He echoed the fans' voices by saying that the players need to be better on the field instead of broadcasting false promises by the dozen:

"I see them going up to the crowd after the game apologising or coming out on social media with all the guff: “We go again.” The fans see through that. My message would be: stop apologising, just get on with your job — and work. That’s all the fans want."

With Casemiro's recent signing, there is no doubt that United have added a world-class midfielder to their ranks. He will certainly have a huge role to play as the Premier League giants hope to turn their fortunes around.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines ever since there were reports that he wanted to leave Manchester United this summer.

According to Sport Bible, The 37-year-old has reportedly handed in a transfer request as he is keen to play UEFA Champions League football during the final stages of his career.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly a serial winner, having taken home league titles in England, Spain and Italy already. He has also won the UEFA Champions League a record five times and is craving the chance to compete in Europe's premier club competition once again.

Ronaldo wants to go. United are open to letting him leave. No one's come in with a concrete offer.



Manchester United and Ronaldo are stuck in a tough place 🤷‍♂️ Ronaldo wants to go. United are open to letting him leave. No one's come in with a concrete offer.Manchester United and Ronaldo are stuck in a tough place 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ugY2H5Z68p

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated his views on Ronaldo, clarifying several times that the Portuguese superstar is certainly in the club's plans. With several fans pointing the finger at Ronaldo, Ten Hag went on to defend him and refused to consider him as the reason for the club's troubles.

With United taking on title challengers Liverpool on Monday, the players will have to be at their absolute best if they are to take anything from the difficult fixture.

