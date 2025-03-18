Commentator claims Luka Modric will be better than Real Madrid star even after he retires and has 70 grandchildren after latter's poor performance

Spanish commentator Antonio Romero has brutally mocked young Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler, while comparing him to Luka Modric. During Los Blancos' 2-1 win against Villarreal on March 15, Guler didn't do much in the seven minutes he was on the pitch. One key moment stood out, though - when he shot instead of passing the ball to an irritated Kylian Mbappe in a better position.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Romero rejected comparisons between Guler and club legend Luka Modric, saying (via GOAL):

"This guy has been misleading from the start. Lots of highlights, lots of training sessions, but that's all – he's very 'viral'... Playing football is something else. When Modric retires, has a tomato garden in Croatia and seventy grandchildren, he will still be better than Guler!"

With Carlo Ancelotti giving him limited minutes - just 644 in La Liga this season - speculation surrounding Guler’s future is growing. The midfielder is reportedly open to a move to secure regular minutes. Madrid may sanction a loan or a sale with a buy-back clause to keep control over his long-term development.

Luka Modric has certainly been utilized more than Guler at Real Madrid this season. The legendary veteran has played over 1200 minutes across 27 appearances in LaLiga.

Luka Modric interested in Real Madrid contract extension: Reports

Luka Modric has not secured continuity at Real Madrid for next season, but he has informed the club of his interest in staying. Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Universal) has revealed that the experienced midfielder is keen on signing a contract extension until June 2026.

Los Blancos have not yet approached him about extending his current contract, which expires at the end of the season. However, the club is happy with Modric’s form, and they will review his contract extension during the months of April or May. The 39-year-old is driven by the prospect of competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Croatia, and will prefer to play at the highest level in order to do so.

Modric would be willing to sign a new contract but only if his "playing time is carefully managed". This could push the club into making a midfield signing as they work toward a future without the Croatian's long-term dependability in the middle third.

