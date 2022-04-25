Commentator trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi's goal secures Ligue 1 title for PSG 

An American commentator mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi's goal secured the Ligue 1 title for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 34-year-old scored an outstanding goal from outside the box during PSG's 1-1 draw against Lens at the weekend. The draw was enough for Mauricio Pochettino's side to reclaim the Ligue 1 title after missing out to LOSC Lille last season.

As Messi celebrated his first title in France, a commentator could not help but take a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and the underperforming Manchester United side. He said the following (as quoted by the Daily Star):

"Ronaldo of Manchester United are confirmed to be Conference League team in sixth or seventh place. The GOAT Messi scores really the goal that gets the title for PSG."

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United are destined to finish outside the top four of the Premier League following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, did score an excellent goal at the Emirates Stadium but United eventually fell short.

As things stand, the Red Devils are sixth in the standings, having accumulated 54 points from 34 matches. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better season in front of goal compared to Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joined new teams in the summer of 2021. In their new surroundings, Ronaldo has managed to score a lot more goals compared to Messi.

Ronaldo, right now, is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The 37-year-old forward has netted 22 goals in 35 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. The Portuguese forward has also managed to score two hat-tricks this season, coming against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

Despite his best efforts in front of goal, Cristiano Ronaldo will end his first season back at Old Trafford without a single trophy to his name.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has struggled to get used to his new surroundings in France. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has managed to score just nine times this season, with only four coming in the league.

However, Messi has been more of a creative force for PSG under Mauricio Pochettino. The 34-year-old forward has managed to provide 13 assists this season. He has registered a hat-trick of assists twice in Ligue 1 this season.

It is worth mentioning that the Ligue 1 triumph is Lionel Messi's 39th title in his illustrious career.

