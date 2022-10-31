"Common sense tells you that" - Graeme Souness unconvinced by Manchester United new signing despite solid start to Old Trafford career

Lisandro Martinez has established himself as a fan favorite since joining Manchester United from Ajax in the summer, but Graeme Souness remains doubtful.

Manchester United signed Martinez from Dutch giants Ajax for a deal worth up to £56.7 million in the summer. With the defender standing at just 5'9, a lot was said about his height at the time.

However, the Argentinean has since gone on to prove his doubters wrong by becoming Erik ten Hag's first-choice centre-back at Old Trafford. He has started in each of the Red Devils' 12 Premier League matches this term.

Having helped the team keep five clean sheets, Martinez is proving to be pivotal to Manchester United's push to finish in the top four. His aggression has particularly captured the fans' imagination.

Not all, though, are still convinced about the 24-year-old's abilities, with Souness being among the naysayers. The former Liverpool star is still of the view that the defender will eventually get found out in the Premier League.

Souness acknowledged that Martinez has the ability to make players around him better. However, the Scot insisted that the defender's size will prevent him from being extremely successful in the Premier League. He told talkSPORT [via Inside Futbol]:

“I don’t think he is terribly quick, I don’t think he is terribly good on the ball but he has got something about him that makes other people play. He has got real aggression."

“I think he will [get found out in the Premier League], common sense tells you that. 5’9 and he is playing against guys 6’2 so he will get pinned occasionally. He will get outsprinted occasionally and he will get caught."

"I can’t tell you that a centre-back in my time in the English game that was super successful being that size.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Martinez has brought aggression.”



🤔 “But I still think Martinez isn’t terribly quick, or terribly good on the ball!”



“I can’t tell you a CB in England that’s been super successful being that size.”



Graeme Souness is still unsure about “Martinez has brought aggression.”🤔 “But I still think Martinez isn’t terribly quick, or terribly good on the ball!”“I can’t tell you a CB in England that’s been super successful being that size.”Graeme Souness is still unsure about #MUFC ’s Martinez and his height 💪 “Martinez has brought aggression.”🤔 “But I still think Martinez isn’t terribly quick, or terribly good on the ball!”❌ “I can’t tell you a CB in England that’s been super successful being that size.”Graeme Souness is still unsure about #MUFC’s Martinez and his height 👀 https://t.co/VneUx1REwO

Martinez has also started in four of Manchester United's five UEFA Europa League matches so far. He helped the team keep three clean sheets in those games.

Manchester United continue revival under Ten Hag

Ten Hag's first two matches in charge of the Red Devils ended in shocking defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, the club have since found their rhythm under the Dutchman.

The Old Trafford outfit now sit fifth in the Premier League with 23 points, having won seven, drawn two and lost three of their 12 matches so far. They are just one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have played a game more.

With the likes of Martinez finding their footing, Ten Hag and Co. are on course to secure Champions League qualification this term.

Poll : 0 votes