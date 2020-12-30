Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring records in 2020

The two defining superstars of the 21st century, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had stellar years in 2020. They have both been immense for their respective clubs this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry has become the stuff of legends, as both players inevitably seem to have extraordinary seasons year after year. Both superstars have been their respective clubs' main contributors this year with Juventus and Barcelona relying on them for the majority of their goals. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two most dominant footballers over the last two decades, with multiple Golden Boots and Ballon D'Or awards between them.

Lionel Messi capped off a fantastic year by providing the highest number of assists in Europe's top five leagues with 23. The Argentine again proved to be invaluable in a rather underwhelming year for the Blaugrana, where they ended the year with no trophies to their name. Lionel Messi also scored 26 goals this year and was the La Liga's top scorer to end the year. The Barcelona superstar will hope that 2021 can be as fruitful as this year has been.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, continued his unbelievable form for Juventus, as the Portuguese superstar lead the Bianconeri to the Serie A title. Cristiano Ronaldo finished last season with 31 goals in the league, second behind Ciro Immobile, who won the Serie A Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe. The forward was unstoppable in 2020, scoring 41 goals in all competitions, making him the top scorer in Europe's top 5 leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to take his stupendous form into 2021, as he looks to lead Juventus to more silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting seasons in 2020-21

This season has started very differently for the two superstars. Cristiano Ronaldo has been flying high, with the Portuguese superstar currently topping the goal-scoring chart in Serie A with 12 goals in 10 games. Lionel Messi, however, has had an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, with the Argentinian forward only managing seven goals in his 14 La Liga appearances.

What makes Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers even more impressive is that the 35-year-old missed most of the early part of the season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lionel Messi's dip in form is most likely due to matters off the pitch, as the Argentine was unsuccessful in securing a move away from Barcelona in the summer, which is sure to have left him disgruntled with the club.

Both players performed admirably in 2020 and showed no signs of slowing down despite entering their 30s. Will 2021 bring them more success? Only time will tell.