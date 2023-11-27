“Compete and take Ballon d’Or away from him” - Barcelona star opens up on admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi claim

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a lot of credit for competing with Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or over the years. The Spaniard added that the Al Nassr star remains his idol because of his determination to compete.

Torres said that Messi is the best player ever, in his opinion, as he has not seen the likes of Diego Maradona and Pele. However, he believes Ronaldo was close to the Inter Miami star and was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"I think Leo [is the best in history]. What Leo [Lionel Messi] has done, I have not seen anyone do. I haven't seen Maradona or Pelé, there was even Ronaldinho when I was very young, but Messi, to be there for 20 years, every year scoring 50 goals and 50 assists is crazy."

He added:

"But I also have to tell you that for me, Cristiano is a leader, an idol, because to compete and take Ballon d'Or away from the best player in history, that has an incredible merit."

Cristiano Ronaldo played 438 matches at Real Madrid and scored 450 goals for them, becoming their all-time top scorer. He added 131 assists before heading to Juventus in 2018 and currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr.

Ferran Torres has looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Ferran Torres said in an interview with Guillem Balague back in 2020, that he was looking to follow the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. He claimed that the Portuguese star was his reference point for all career decisions and that led him to Manchester City.

However, the forward was quick to head back to Spain and join Lionel Messi's Barcelona in a reported £55 million deal. He said:

"From an early age I had two main references, one when I was very small and he arrived at Valencia and that was David Villa. Villa and David Silva the duo that took Valencia to such great heights."

He added:

"But for me, Cristiano above all is a great reference not just because of the way he plays his football but also because of the way he carries himself away from football. It is worthy of admiration and I would like to follow his steps."

Ferran Torres has scored thrice in 13 La Liga matches this season. In the UEFA Champions League, he has scored twice and assisted once in four games.