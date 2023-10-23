"Completely disrespected the club" - UK presenter names the worst Manchester United signing of the Glazers era 

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently named Angel Di Maria as the worst Manchester United signing during the Glazer Family's reign.

The Red Devils broke the British transfer record at the time by acquiring Di Maria from Real Madrid for £60 million in the summer of 2014. He also became the club's second-highest earner, pocketing £200,000 per week in wages, behind only Wayne Rooney.

Di Maria spent just one season at the club, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions He joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the following summer for £44 million.

The 35-year-old later admitted that tensions with Louis van Gaal and a home burglary were the main reasons he cut his Manchester United tenure short. Moreover, in an interview with TyC Sports in September 2021, he said he 'didn't give a f**k' about being given the No. 7 shirt at Manchester United (h/t GOAL).

Di Maria's wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, even admitted she begged him not to join Manchester United, describing living in the city as 'horrible' (via GIVEMESPORT).

Tucker said:

"He [Di Maria]ogot the No.7 shirt and not only was he not good enough on the pitch, he completely disrespected the club in many interviews...

"If I had to say the worst Glazers signing, I would go with Di Maria just because of how hopeful I was of him coming in and the let-down that came not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well."

Di Maria currently plies his trade for Portuguese club Benfica and is still going strong for the Argentina national team.

Jamie Redknapp defends Manchester United star following Sheffield United win

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp launched a passionate defense of Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire for his performance during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on October 21.

Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot's goals were enough for Manchester United to seal all three points after Oli McBurnie's penalty had drawn the scores level in the first half. However, it was Maguire who was awarded the Player of the Match award for his impact on the game.

Redknapp said (via United in Focus):

"I think, as a professional, he’s been treated disgracefully even by his own fans. Of course, he makes mistakes, everyone does, but some of his teammates who have made just as many mistakes in the past don’t get a quarter of the criticism he does."

He added:

“...He's been in great form of late but he might have to try and make it somewhere else."

The 30-year-old made just his fifth appearance of the season but flourished in defense alongside Jonny Evans. He won six duels and made eight recoveries, two clearances, and three blocks.