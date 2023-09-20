“Completely false” - Vitinha rubbishes claims that Lionel Messi humiliated him with brutal remark at PSG

PSG midfielder Vitinha has rubbished claims that Lionel Messi humiliated him with a brutal remark during their time together at the Parc des Princes. The Portuguese international came out to clear the air via his social media handle, stating that the rumors were fabricated.

Recent rumors claiming that Lionel Messi and Vitinha had a bust-up during a training session at PSG last season recently made the rounds on the internet. The Argentine was said to have used derogatory words on the midfielder, allegedly because he lacked and understanding with him on the pitch.

According to French Football Weekly, Lionel Messi allegedly told Vitinha:

"Not only are you weak, but you’re hurting me."

As expected, the story made waves on social media, with multiple outlets picking it up and posting on their handles. This includes O Jogo, a Portuguese daily sport newspaper based in Porto, who posted it on their verified Twitter account.

Vitinha came across the post on the social networking site and wasted no time in debunking the rumor. He wrote:

"I don't usually comment on anything in the press, but this time I have to say it. It is completely false that this happened," the midfielder replied to the post (translated from Portugese).

Vitinha had the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi at PSG for one season. The Portuguese joined the Parisians in a deal worth €40 million back during the summer of 2022 and went on to make 48 appearances for the club across all competitions last term, recording four goals and two assists to his name.

During the one-year they spent together in the French capital, the duo helped the Parisians claim the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup. They also fired the club to the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League before Lionel Messi left the club after running out his contract at the end of the season.

How Lionel Messi and Vitinha have fared since the Argentine's PSG departure

The Argentine is off to a brilliant start in Miami

After parting ways with PSG, Lionel Messi moved to the MLS where he joined Inter Miami. The Argentine has wasted no time in making his impact felt at his new club, having quickly established himself as a fan favorite and an undisputable figure in the ranks.

So far, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has played 11 games for the MLS side across all competitions, recording 11 goals and four assists to his name. He recently led the Herons to a Leagues Cup victory and has fired them into the final of the US Open Cup as well.

Vitinha, meanwhile, remains an important figure in PSG's squad. The Portuguese has made six game appearances for the Parisians so far this term, bagging one assist. It remains to be seen how both players will fare going forward.