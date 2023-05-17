“Completely finished”, “Nowhere to be found” – Real Madrid superstar ripped apart by fans after failing to shine in 4-0 Man City defeat

Real Madrid fans have lambasted Karim Benzema for his lethargic performance in his side's Champions League exit to Manchester City.

Los Blancos were thrashed 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17). Bernardo Silva's delightful first-half double, Manuel Akanji's header, and Julian Alvarez's fine strike sealed City's victory.

Benzema started the game up top for Real Madrid but failed to impact the game whatsoever. The French striker won just one of five ground duels, had one shot on target, and lost possession on 11 occasions.

It wasn't the typical performance many have seen Benzema carve up in Europe for Los Merengues. It was just last season that the Frenchman led his side to the European title. He scored three goals over the course of two legs during the 2021-22 semifinal 6-5 aggregate win over Manchester City.

However, Benzema failed to get on the scoresheet in the tie this time around. He was ominous throughout the second leg, with Ruben Dias and Akanji dealing with him with ease.

Carlo Ancelotti looked shocked by the manner of the defeat his side endured. City were relentless and dominated proceedings with 60% of possession. The usual frightening trio of Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo were nowhere to be seen.

One fan wants the veteran striker to be replaced at the Santiago Bernabeu:

"If we don’t get a ST in the summer, Perez has seriously gone mad. Benzema is completely finished."

Another fan alluded to how quiet Benzema was on the night:

"Benzema was no where to be found inside the field."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the French frontman's disappointing display as Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League:

🗣️ @sushiniesta Benzema trying to replicate his purple patch form from last season Benzema trying to replicate his purple patch form from last season https://t.co/saZikYwwVT

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 @AnfieldMagic Rip that Ballon D’or out of Benzema’s hands, the worst to ever win that once prestige award Rip that Ballon D’or out of Benzema’s hands, the worst to ever win that once prestige award

M @madridfooty_ I can’t believe some Madrid fans disrespected Ronaldo saying he was holding benzema back because of last season… I can’t believe some Madrid fans disrespected Ronaldo saying he was holding benzema back because of last season…

✘ @KaixerT8 If we don’t get a ST in the summer, Perez has seriously gone mad. Benzema is completely finished. If we don’t get a ST in the summer, Perez has seriously gone mad. Benzema is completely finished.

Sharaf @Youssefsharaaf Ancelotti will 100% leave but what about Benzema



I will not watch the next season if our striker is Benzema Ancelotti will 100% leave but what about Benzema I will not watch the next season if our striker is Benzema

Real Madrid legend Emilio Butragueno backs Carlo Ancelotti to continue as manager

Carlo Ancelotti may now be under pressure following the defeat.

Real Madrid's devastating defeat to City has thrown fresh doubt on Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian coach has been garnering interest from the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti downplayed suggestions he could depart Madrid and become Selecao's manager before the clash with the Cityzens. However, there will now be question marks over his future amid his side's humiliating exit from the Champions League.

Real Madrid icon Emilio Butragueno doesn't see Ancelotti leaving the Bernabeu before his contract expires in 2024. He said in reaction to the loss (via MadridXtra):

“Ancelotti has a contract & has won everything with us. It's a bad night, very sad, and that's it.”

Ancelotti returned to Los Blancos in 2021 and guided his side to a La Liga and Champions League double last season. However, the Spanish giants will finish this campaign with just the Copa del Rey.

