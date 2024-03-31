"Completely invisible", "Horrific player" - Fans take aim at Manchester City superstar who was 'manhandled' in draw vs Arsenal

Fans have slammed Erling Haaland for his toothless display in Manchester City's drab 0-0 draw with Arsenal today (March 31).

Many expected the two title rivals to play out an enthralling game at the Etihad. They've been in scintillating form and were eager to displace Liverpool at the top of the table.

However, Manchester City and Arsenal failed to impress with neither particularly deserving to win. The Cityzens failed to score at home in the league for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in October 2021.

Haaland wasn't at the races as he failed to conjure up his typically prolific nature in front of goal. The Norweigan star had just four attempts and missed one golden opportunity in the second half.

Josko Gvardiol headed the ball across the face of goal and Haaland tried meeting it at the far post. But, he didn't make contact and the ball trickled out of play much to Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's relief.

Haaland is deservedly viewed as one of Europe's best frontmen as he's wreaked havoc since joining Manchester City. He's registered 29 goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

However, the 23-year-old was unable to fire the Cityzens to the top of the league today. He was kept quiet by Gunners duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba despite winning five of eight aerial duels.

One fan alluded to Haaland's struggles against the pair:

"Haaland got manhandled out there."

Another fan doesn't enjoy watching last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner:

"Haaland is sooo hard to watch outside of the box, what a horrific player."

UK betting company Paddy Power touched on Haaland's lack of involvement but incorrectly tipped him to score:

"Haaland has been completely invisible. Barely touched the ball. Which, as well know, means he's about to score a goal any second now."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the City striker's outing:

Gary Neville joked Erling Haaland looked like he'd 'never played football' in Manchester City and Arsenal's draw

Erling Haaland was wasteful in another high profile game.

Haaland has somewhat struggled in high-profile games this season. He was unconvincing in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea (February 17) and kept quiet by Liverpool in a 1-1 draw (March 10).

The 31-cap Norway international's lack of clinicalism when the ball found him at the back post from Gvardiol's head was strange. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has buried such opportunities since arriving from BvB in July 2022.

Gary Neville was commentating on the game for Sky Sports when Haaland spurned that chance against Arsenal. He was astounded:

"Haaland looked like someone who had never played football before for a few seconds!"

Manchester City lacked their usual cutting edge against Arsenal. Haaland's goalscoring prowess cannot be questioned but he was kept extremely quiet today.